The 'RHOC' love triangle just gets weirder and weirder with new development

In August of this year, Jim Bellino's ex, Alexis joyfully declared her engagement to businessman John Janssen

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: In a juicy twist right out of reality TV, 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has found romance with Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of her costar, Alexis Bellino. Currently featured as a "friend" of the housewives, Alexis was a major cast member of the reality program from seasons five through eight.

Jim and Alexis were married from 2005 to 2018, during which time they became proud co-parents to three children. Following their divorce, they continued to be friendly co-parents to their three children. Insiders now say that Jim and Elizabeth, who starred in 'RHOC' Season 15 from 2020 to 2021, have fallen in love.

According to insiders who spoke to TMZ, the pair has been dating for about a month. They bond over their shared love of golf, with insiders noting that “sparks are flying.” The connection reportedly blossomed thanks to a mutual friend from Elizabeth’s podcast, 'Girl Talk,' which she co-hosts with her brother, Andrew Vargas, and Christina Wright.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Fraser (@thesarahfrasershow)

Former 'RHOC' star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas enters new relationship after harrowing incident with now-prisoned ex

The prosperous businessman Bernt O Bodal, the former chairman and CEO of American Seafoods, was Elizabeth's previous husband. According to reports, Elizabeth has been looking for "the one" in the years after the couple's 2020 split.

Her relationship with Jim began over two years after her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty locked himself in Elizabeth's Newport Beach house and was captured after a two-hour police confrontation. For keeping Elizabeth hostage and threatening to murder her throughout the terrifying event, Ryan was finally given a six-year prison sentence.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas's ex Ryan Matthew Geraghty held her hostage for 6 hours (Instagram/@elizabethlynvargas, @Orange County Police Department)

'RHOC' exes Jim and Alexis Bellino co-parenting hard despite new relationships

Meanwhile, Alexis and Jim have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship, even promoting each other’s ventures. Alexis recently shared her pride in their collaborative efforts to prioritize their children’s needs, showcasing the amicable dynamics post-divorce.

"We may have pumped the brakes on our marriage, but family is forever," Alexis wrote. "I am so proud that we’re at a place on our co-parenting journey where we can work together to put the needs of our children first, every day."

'RHOC' exes Jim and Alexis Bellino (Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

Alexis Bellino too finds love in 'RHOC' co-star's ex

After Alexis left the show, the Bellinos were divorced, and she started dating Drew Bohn, who proposed in December 2020. But in September 2023, Page Six reported that Alexis and Drew had called it quits on their engagement.

In November 2023, she went public with her connection with 'RHOC' star Shannon Beador and her ex-boyfriend John Janssen. John and Shannon, who played on 'RHOC' with his ex-girlfriend, dated intermittently for over four years until ending their relationship permanently in November 2022.

For the now-aired Season 18, which has chronicled the love triangle between her, the insurance broker, and Shannon, Alexis made a comeback to the program as a cast "friend." In August, John asked Alexis to marry him.