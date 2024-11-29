'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's split may be as fake as her accents

The separation between the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, appears to involve more complexities than meet the eye. The pair announced their split in May 2024 on their respective Instagram accounts. While the news is public, it seems that Dorit has yet to share the separation with their children. This revelation sparks rumors that the split might be nothing more than a storyline for the show.

During a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, Dorit admitted that her children are still unaware of their parents' separation. This confession raised eyebrows, with some speculating that the couple might reconcile. Others, however, are questioning whether the split is a scripted ploy to keep Dorit relevant on the show. Some might argue that Dorit’s storyline, be it her split from PK or her feud with Kyle Richards, feels exaggerated for the sake of drama. Overall, the split might just be another fabricated element of Dorit's life, much like her ever-changing accent.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley reflects on "ugly gross" fights with PK

On the Tuesday, November 26, episode of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Dorit candidly discussed the "toxic" nature of her fights with Paul. “The progression of mine and PK’s fighting … this is where [it] really became too toxic,” the Bravo star said. “We went from just screaming at one another but not using profanity to cursing at one another to actually having digs that were below the belt.”

Dorit shared that their arguments often escalated into saying “really ugly, gross things” to each other. She even provided examples of the harsh words exchanged during their fights. “‘Oh, I hope you rot in hell. I hope you are alone for the rest of your life,’” Dorit recalled. “‘You are going to fall down off your chair drunk because you’re nothing,’ but blah, blah, blah.”

Paul 'PK' Kemsley announces himself single while Dorit struggles

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, Episode 2 delivered shocking revelations about Dorit and Paul’s ongoing separation. Among them was Paul’s swift embrace of his "single" persona, that too only a few days after the split announcement.

During a tense lunch date with Dorit, Paul openly declared his single status and repeatedly brought up the topic, seemingly aware of how much it hurt her. He even admitted to disliking her in certain situations, leaving Dorit speechless. The uncomfortable exchange solidified Dorit’s belief that reconciliation is nowhere in sight.

Why did Dorit Kemsley almost quit 'RHOBH'

During an interview with People, Dorit revealed that she had considered quitting 'RHOBH', possibly due to the fear of exposing her marital troubles to the world. “I remember PK saying something to me like, ‘Well you have to do it,'” Dorit recalled.

“And when I heard him say, ‘You have to do it,’ it was wanting to take back that control. Like, ‘Oh no no no no no. This is going to be my decision. I’m the one who is doing it.’ So I said, ‘Well you know what? I’m not.'” However, she ultimately decided to stay on the show, feeling she had some "unfinished business" to address. Dorit also credited Lisa Rinna for encouraging her to make a comeback.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premiered on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.