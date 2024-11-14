'Red One' Review: Dwayne Johnson's festive flick is big on drama and low on entertainment

Despite having huge potential, 'Red One' fails to deliver its intended impact

It's that time of year when everything starts to feel warm and fuzzy and Hollywood churns out a range of holiday content, which kick-started the 2024 season with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans's 'Red One. With every ingredient to make the film a true smash, 'Red One' falls flat trying to keep the vibe intact. I have to admit I was looking forward to this exhilarating journey based around the rescue mission of Santa Claus ever since I saw the trailer, but the trailer failed to reveal the flaws of this movie.

While I wholeheartedly appreciate the fact that there are moments in the film that shine brightly, and perhaps because of them you will wind up liking it as well, however, it's indeed a shame that it couldn't live up to its expectations.

I liked how 'Red One' tries to incorporate modern sci-fi elements into its storyline, but it struggles to keep those elements in check in the absence of a grounded narrative. Not only that, the fantastical elements, which should have been the anchor of 'Red One', struggle with random CGI mythical beasts slapping each other, directly telling viewers not to take the film too seriously.

'Red One' struggles to balance holiday charm with action

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Red One' (Prime Video/@karenneal)

As I previously stated, the concept of the 'Red One' had potential, as it attempts to integrate the mythical world with the real one, blurring the line between the two. The film begins with Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), the head of North Pole security for Saint Nicholas, requesting to be allowed retire after one last Christmas run, but his plans are foiled when Santa Claus (JK Simmons) is kidnapped. Soon, hacker and bounty hunter Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) is enlisted to make Christmas merrier like every year. Together, O'Malley and Drift begin on a perilous adventure to not only rescue Santa, but also save Christmas.

While the movie had tremendous potential on paper and director Jake Kasdan aims to build a universe similar to what he did with 'Jumanji: The Next Level', the issue is the identity of its target audience. The movie has a vibe that can entertain kids, but then it has scenes that are more suitable for adults. Not only that, but the villain of the movie, Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), also fails to impress big time. I mean when you have two Hollywood titans like The Rock and Captain America, you need to script a strong and villainous opponent, which is not the case with 'Red One.' There are visible attempts to make Grýla stand out as a schemy villain, but she shines in bits and pieces, and that too mostly during the climax.

Dwayne Johnson’s charisma shines in 'Red One'

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'Red One' (Prime Video)

Believe me when I tell you that Drift's role looks tailor-made for the former WWE superstar Johnson. Despite my belief that Johnson still has a long way to go when it comes to acting, I have to admit that the man has charisma that shines through on screen. With his stoic and disciplined manner, Johnson has given the character an aura of authenticity. Evan as M'Olley is a great casting choice. He is not serious and is shown as one of the naughty characters, the polar opposite of his well-known Captain America image. Evans adds a playful and cheerful spirit that perfectly complements Johnson's serious performance. I enjoyed their bromance on screen as well.

JK Simmons as Santa Claus is an excellent pick, bringing a grounded element to the character with his gritty yet warm portrayal. Kiernan Shipka's portrayal of Grýla, the villain, falls short of expectations. Despite her attempts to lend the character a menacing and devious air, it lacks the depth required to compete with heavyweights like Simmons. Not only that, her character also feels underdeveloped. That being said, 'Red One' had all the potential in the world with a wonderful premise, a star-studded cast, a big budget, and a talented director, but it fails to evoke the Christmas spirit.

I wish the film had been kept a simpler tone, without the extravaganza, as it had the potential to become the next big Christmas franchise. Nonetheless, the film is enjoyable for those seeking something to kill time during the holiday season.

'Red One' trailer