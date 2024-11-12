Red One's terrible Rotten Tomatoes score paints a horrible picture for Dwayne Johnson's action-comedy

The Rotten Tomatoes score for 'Red One' is out now and it does not seem like Dwayne Johnson's latest movie has impressed its viewers

Dwayne Johnson’s new holiday film, 'Red One', has debuted to a cold reception. Despite its star-studded cast and a huge budget, early reviews suggest it might not live up to the festive fun fans expected. With the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score currently hovering at 34% with an average rating of 4.20 out of 10, critics seem to think 'Red One' has missed the mark.

While 'Red One' reunites Johnson with 'Jumanji' director Jake Kasdan, early reviews hint that this film doesn’t quite capture the same magic. Johnson stars as Callum Drift, head of security at the North Pole, teaming up with Chris Evans’ character to save Christmas. But so far, critics aren’t impressed with how this story unfolds. Let’s take a closer look at the feedback and what it might mean for the film’s future.

Why 'Red One' misses the holiday mark

The general sentiment among critics is that 'Red One' lacks the spark that typically defines memorable Christmas movies. While the film was praised by a small group of reviewers for its festive theme, they seem to be in the minority. Instead, critiques often highlight the movie's formulaic story and overproduced feel.

Even the positive reviews are measured, describing the movie as “fine” but ultimately unremarkable, with few standout elements. These issues have left some critics questioning whether 'Red One' was worth its reported $250 million budget, especially considering the rumors of production delays due to Johnson’s reported lateness on set.

Can Dwayne Johnson’s star power save 'Red One' at the box office?

With a limited number of big releases this weekend, 'Red One' has a chance to capitalize on a quiet box office, but sustaining momentum might prove challenging. Johnson’s recent films, like 'Black Adam' and 'Jungle Cruise', underperformed, and with the holiday season’s blockbuster lineup fast approaching—think 'Gladiator II' and 'Wicked'—the competition will soon intensify. While past success in the 'Jumanji' franchise may have set high expectations, 'Red One' could be another misfire for Johnson’s career if the lukewarm reception doesn't improve.

'Red One' is all set to hit theatres on Friday, November 15