'Red One' cast revealed as Marvel superhero teams up with a wrestling icon

'Red One' is a comedy that follows a bounty hunter who teams up with a legendary Christmas hero to save Christmas from a mysterious villain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the holiday season just around the horizon, anticipation for the upcoming action comedy film 'Red One' is reaching new heights. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the comedy film presents an engaging storyline set during the holiday season, where the stakes have never been higher.

It turns out that Santa Claus (J K Simmons) has been abducted, and Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), the chief of North Pole security, teams up with a bounty hunter, Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans), to retrieve him. With The Rock and Captain America sharing the screen, your excitement is bound to grow. So, before you dive into the whimsical adventure on Friday, November 15, let's first learn about the cast and characters of 'Red One'.

Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift

Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Callum Drift in 'Red One' (@mikecoppola/Getty Images)

Hollywood's favorite star, Dwayne Johnson, will play Callum Drift, the chief of Saint Nicholas' North Pole security, in 'Red One.' Dwayne, also known as The Rock, was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California. Dwayne is a multitalented man who, in addition to acting, is also a professional wrestler and a businessman.

Before making it big in films, Dwayne earned a reputation for himself in wrestling, signing with WWE. Dwayne also played football at the University of Miami, earning a national championship in 1991. After being released by the Calgary Stampeders, he moved on to professional wrestling in 1996 and made his debut as Rocky Maivia. Dwayne became famous as The Rock and then moved into acting, beginning with TV parts on 'That '70s Show' and 'Star Trek: Voyager.'

Chris Evans as Jack O'Malley

Chris Evans will play the role of Jack O'Malley in 'Red One' (Getty Images)

Chris Evans is all set to play Jack O'Malley in 'Red One'. Jack will appear as a hacker and bounty hunter and will unintentionally get entangled with Dwayne's character. Evans, whose full name is Christopher Robert Evans, began his television career in 2000 with appearances on 'Opposite Sex'. His first credited appearance was in the 1997 educational short film 'Biodiversity: Wild About Life!.'

Evans first drew attention in 2001 for his portrayal as a high school football player in 'Not Another Teen Movie.' However, his big break came in 2005 when he made he made his superhero debut as Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four'. Evans then signed a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios in 2010 to play Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, and hasn't looked back since. Evans also made his Broadway debut in 'Lobby Hero' in March of 2018. Evans is married to actress Alba Baptista since September 9, 2023.

Lucy Liu as Zoe Harlow

Lucy Liu takes on the role of Zoe Harlow in 'Red One' (Getty Images)

Lucy Liu is ready to captivate audiences with her beauty as she takes on the role of Zoe Harlow in 'Red One.' Liu, born December 2, 1968, was raised in New York City by Chinese immigrant parents. At 19, she was fortunate to be discovered by an agent while riding the subway, which launched her career in advertising. Later, Liu joined the Basement Arts Theater company at the University of Michigan, where she starred as the lead in 'Alice in Wonderland'.

Liu then made her big screen debut in the 1992 Hong Kong film 'Rhythm of Destiny', and she hasn't looked back since, earning a reputation as a talented actor. In March 2010, Liu made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning play 'God of Carnage'. Her other acting credits include in 'Lucky Number Slevin,' 'Tinker Bell,' 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods,' 'Star Wars: Visions,' and others.

J K Simmons as Santa Claus

J K Simmons will play the role of Santa Claus in 'Red One' (@chuckhodes)

J K Simmons will play Santa Claus in 'Red One.' Simmons is widely recognized as an accomplished actor in modern Hollywood. Simmons made his television debut in 'Popeye Doyle' in 1986, followed by an appearance as an RCMP sergeant on 'All My Children'. Simmons also made his Broadway appearance in the 1992 revival of 'Guys and Dolls' and sang for various roles in the opera comedy 'Das Barbecü' in 1994.

Furthermore, in 2005, he returned to his character as J Jonah Jameson as a voice actor for 'Spider-Man 2: The Video Game' for the PSP. Some of his most notable acting credits include 'Spider-Man,' 'Juno,' 'Jennifer's Body,' 'Whiplash,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Palm Springs,' among others.

Kiernan Shipka as Grýla

The 24-year-old Kiernan Shipka will play the character of Grýla in the upcoming film 'Red One.' Shipka, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, made her television debut on 'ER' when she was just five months old. Shipka then started commercial-print modeling as a baby.

After appearing in several minor television roles, Shipka landed her first significant part in the critically acclaimed series 'Mad Men'. Shipka rose to prominence after appearing in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' in 2018. Her other significant acting roles include 'Let It Snow,' 'The Last Showgirl,' 'The Blackcoat's Daughter,' 'Longlegs,' and others.

