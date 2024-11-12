'Red One' was a miss, but Dwayne Johnson's next movie might just be the hit he needs

Although 'Red One' might underperform at the box office, Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movies might give his career the much-needed boost

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s blockbuster streak has taken a few hits lately. Once a box office powerhouse, he’s had a rough few years with movies like 'Black Adam' and now 'Red One', which is most likely expected to underperform. However, things might be about to turn around, with some exciting new projects that could bring him back on top.

Johnson’s upcoming movies look promising, with both family-friendly favorites and a serious drama that could show off a new side of his talent. Here’s a look at how these projects could give his career a fresh boost.

Why 'Moana 2' may bring back Dwayne Johnson's box office power

A still from 'Moana 2' (Disney)

One of the most anticipated films on Johnson’s schedule is Disney’s live-action 'Moana' 2. The original animated film was a big hit, especially with families, and Johnson’s role as the lovable demigod Maui was a fan favorite.

This new version is likely to bring in huge audiences again and could help Johnson reconnect with fans. Not only does 'Moana 2' have the potential to be a big moneymaker, but it also gives Johnson a chance to shine in a role that shows his lighter, more humorous side. If this live-action version is as successful as expected, it could be exactly what he needs to restore his box office reputation.

A serious role in 'The Smashing Machine' may give Dwayne Johnson the awards buzz

Dwayne Johnson in a still from 'The Smashing Machine' (A24)

Beyond his popular blockbusters, Johnson is also set to explore a dramatic role with 'The Smashing Machine', a biopic directed by Benny Safdie about wrestler-turned-fighter Mark Kerr. This departure from Johnson’s typical action-hero persona could showcase a more vulnerable side to his talent, appealing to critics who have often overlooked his acting range. While 'The Smashing Machine' may not be a box office juggernaut, it offers Johnson the opportunity to earn the kind of serious acclaim that could position him as a credible dramatic actor.

If Johnson pulls off a strong performance, 'The Smashing Machine' might just mark the start of an awards buzz for the star, opening doors for new and more nuanced roles in his career. Whether he’s reintroducing himself to family audiences with 'Moana 2' or diving into drama with 'The Smashing Machine,' Johnson’s upcoming lineup holds promise for a major career resurgence—one that could erase the sting of 'Red One's flop.

'Red One' will premiere in theatres on Friday, November 15