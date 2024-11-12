After 'Red One' disaster, Chris Evans needs to think long and hard about his next project

While Chris Evans became famous for potraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we think its time for him to pick his shield back up

Chris Evans, beloved for his role as Captain America, has faced a challenging career slump since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his eight-year journey as Steve Rogers made him a global superstar, his recent attempts at branching out have struggled to hit the mark. His latest movie, 'Red One', a holiday action film with Dwayne Johnson, debuted with disappointing reviews, adding to several recent projects that haven’t gone well for him.

This rough streak raises an important question: what's next for Chris Evans? A return to the MCU could bring him back to familiar success, but he might also need to rethink his approach to choosing roles. Here’s a look at the moves that could help him revive his career.

Why return to MCU may be the best way to rebuild Chris Evans's career

'Red One' stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles (Amazon MGM Studios)

Since leaving the MCU, Evans has struggled to capture the same magic he once enjoyed. While 'Knives Out' initially hinted at a promising path forward, more recent films—like 'Ghosted', 'Pain Hustlers', and 'Red One'—have been poorly received, with critics calling them "shallow" or "formulaic". These movies feature big stars and big budgets but lack the impact of his Marvel days. Could it be that he’s choosing the wrong kinds of roles?

Evans’ recent choices often feature big-name co-stars and action-heavy plots, but they haven’t shown much of his range or depth. Rather than bold new challenges, these roles can feel like safe but forgettable streaming options. If he wants to break out of this pattern, he might need to choose projects that take him out of his comfort zone and let his acting skills shine. A comeback as Captain America could be exactly what Evans needs. With upcoming 'Avengers' movies that are sure to be massive hits, a return to his iconic role might remind audiences of the charisma and strength that made him a star in the first place.

What have Chris Evans and Kevin Feige said about a possible MCU return?

Chris Evans in 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' (Marvel Studios)

While Evans has expressed reluctance about revisiting Captain America, he’s also indicated that a “special story” could make him reconsider, as per ScreenRant. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that Evans’ return is possible if done carefully, especially now that Marvel has reunited key players for the next Avengers movies. Given the downturn in Evans' post-MCU career, the timing might be right for both parties to entertain a high-stakes return to the franchise.

Evans showed his range before he was Captain America, with unique films like 'Snowpiercer' that let him dive into complicated characters. Now might be the perfect time to revisit those kinds of projects. Embracing indie films or challenging roles could help him move away from generic action movies and reconnect with audiences in a new way. 'Red One's underwhelming debut could be a sign that it’s time for Evans to make some changes. Whether he returns to the MCU or takes a risk on something completely different, his next steps could make all the difference in turning his career around.

'Red One' trailer

'Red One' is all set to hit theatres on Friday, November 15