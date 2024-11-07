Is Kiernan Shipka OK? ‘Red One’ actress reveals major ‘Christmas mishap’ ahead of release

Kiernan Shipka shared a holiday misadventure from a night out with friends at the Berlin premiere of 'Red One'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With its heart and soul fully rooted in holiday vibes, the action-adventure film 'Red One' is set to captivate audiences starting Friday, November 15. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the comedy flick is generating buzz thanks to its star-studded ensemble. As the release date approaches, excitement around the film's cast continues to grow.

One such actor that is generating quite a buzz is Kiernan Shipka who turned heads with her stunning appearance at the Berlin premiere of 'Red One' at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz. The stunning actress wore a white sequin long-sleeve shirt with a crystal-embellished collar, teamed with a high-waisted skirt from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2024 line. While Shipka's fashion sense has captivated followers, there's another recent development about her that has fans eagerly intrigued.

How did Kiernan Shipka injure her nose?

Kiernan Shipka shared a Christmas mishap story that left her injured (Getty Images)

At the Berlin premiere of her film 'Red One', Shipka described a holiday misadventure as a night out with friends that culminated in an unanticipated Christmas catastrophe. After a bit too much celebrating, she woke up with a noticeable bump on her nose. She then confessed that her nose truly went out and then back in, as per People.

She apparently couldn't remember if she had fallen, but the mystery injury persisted for weeks. Shipka admitted that the injury acted as a comedic reminder of holiday parties gone wrong. Shipka also reflected on the event with a cheerful tone, adding, "We live, we learn, and we have fun."

What does Kiernan Shipka have to say about her character in 'Red One'?

Kiernan Shipka talks about her character in 'Red One' (Getty Images)

Shipka also shared her experience of playing a villain for the first time, taking on the role of the classic antagonist Grýla, as per Geo TV. Folklore often depicts Grýla as an evil creature dwelling in the wilderness of Iceland. Shipka acknowledged being terrified by the character since she had never played a classic evil before and worried about how she would be able to play the part.

Shipka shared that she drew inspiration from various sources to bring the character to life, recognizing the difficulty of taking on such a prominent role.

‘Red One’ trailer