'Married to Medicine' star Lateasha's fertility challenges affect her relationship with Dr Gregory Lunceford

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford is navigating through her fertility issues! During the premiere episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 which aired on November 24, Lateasha and her husband Dr Gregory Lunceford were seen having a heart-to-heart conversation about their marriage and fertility struggles.

"You know since we have been married you have been to the range with me three to four times. Before we got married," Gregory said, to which Lateasha replied, "I was trying to get you."

During a private confessional, Lateasha shed light on her marriage and said, "I have been in a marital bliss with my hubby. We have been stroking. We are working on making the babies." Soon after, Gregory chimed in, "This fertility journey has been kind of hard for us both."

During the reunion special of 'Married to Medicine' Season 10, the Bravo star revealed she had a successful surgery a few months ago. Now the pair is trying to conceive a baby and expand their family.

"Now we really trying to get the show started. Gregory you know he's going older like let's go and get this thing popping. I'm popping it. You know what I'm saying. I'm trying to pop it and get it in me," Lateasha shared.

At the time of writing, Lateasha is not pregnant and she and her partner Gregory are not expecting a baby. Their pregnancy journey can affect the dynamics of their marriage.

'Married to Medicine' star Heavenly Kimes pokes fun at Lateasha Lunceford's fertility journey

While having a conversation with Lateasha's husband Gregory, Phaedra Parks reflected on their co-star Heavenly Kimes's comment on the pair's fertility journey. Heavenly previously mocked Lateasha for not being able to have a baby.

"Well what I think is so was talking a lot of junk about LaTeasha. Going on things that I felt was inappropriate," Gregory said.

Not long ago, Heavenly was accused of making fun of women struggling with infertility. At that point in time, Dr Heavenly even stated that her deceased mother had a better chance of conceiving a child than her fellow co-star Lateasha.

How did Lateasha Lunceford and Gregory Lunceford meet?

For the unversed, Lateasha and Gregory's love story began on Instagram. Lateasha slid into the DMs of Gregory. Speaking of their first interaction, she said, “I said what’s up and he responded and from there you know FaceTime calls...that turned into a flight to Atlanta, and we met, and we hit it off."

Lateasha and Gregory tied the knot in April 2023 in Atlanta. Before saying 'I Do' to Lateasha, Gregory was married to Quad Webb, however, the pair's marriage wasn't meant to last forever and they got divorced in 2019.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.