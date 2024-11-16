Kenya Moore's apology may be her ticket back to ‘RHOA’, but it will cost the show

‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore confirms she’s had talks about returning to Bravo

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore is working to regain a positive spotlight, and it appears Bravo producer Andy Cohen might be lending a helping hand. During her recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Kenya was asked if she would be returning to Bravo screens and she didn’t hesitate to confirm that discussions have taken place.

Kenya went on to share that Andy has been a "great support system" during her time away from the show. "He has called. He has checked on me," she said, adding, "He has given me advice." She described him as a close friend, expressing her appreciation for his ongoing support. She also shared that many people from the Bravo network have been like family to her for the past 12 years, highlighting the mutual love and support they share. This hint at a strong connection suggests that a reunion might not be far off. Based on Kenya’s words and her positive relationship with Andy, it seems likely that she could make a return in an upcoming season of 'RHOA'.

'RHOA' alum Kenya Moore recently took full accountability for her past actions (Instagram/@kenya)

Is Kenya Moore's return to 'RHOA' a good idea?

Kenya Moore was reportedly let go from 'RHOA' after allegedly leaking explicit photos of fellow cast member Brittany Eady. However, in her interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Kenya clarified that she was “never fired” from the show. Interestingly, she had once considered taking legal action against Bravo, claiming the network didn’t take her "safety concerns" seriously after her exit.

Given her positive relationship with Andy, it seems unlikely that she will pursue any legal action. As Kenya hints at a potential return to 'RHOA', it's worth noting that her actions, including leaking the photos, broke several rules. During her time on the show, she was often ranked as one of the worst housewives, alongside Teresa Giudice. As a result, her return may not have the impact the cast expects.

Kenya Moore was reportedly let go from 'RHOA' after allegedly leaking explicit photos of fellow cast member Brittany Eady (Instagram/@brittanyeady)

'RHOA' alum Kenya Moore apologizes for leaking Brittany Eady's explicit photos

While appearing on the Tamron Hall Show, Kenya took full accountability for her past actions. "I am sorry for what I've done. I didn't have to take it that far," the star stated, adding, "I've elevated situations before, and I've taken full accountability for the things that I've done."

The controversy, which surfaced earlier this year, revolved around an explicit poster featuring rookie cast member Brittany, leading to significant backlash. Although Kenya had previously denied any involvement in the scandal, her recent interview seems to contradict those past claims.

Kenya Moore joined 'RHOA' in 2012 (Bravotv)

Brandi Glanville voiced her support for 'RHOA' alum Kenya Moore

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Brandi Glanville voiced her support for Kenya, accusing Bravo of unfairly treating the star over the explicit poster scandal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Brandi criticized the network for allowing physical altercations on 'RHONJ', drawing parallels with the ongoing scandal. Glanville wrote, "Women are physically fighting on RHNJ & that seems to be ok with producers. Where is HR now? Also, I'm pretty sure producers pushed Kenya to show that video."