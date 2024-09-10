Will Phaedra Parks be the first one to face elimination on ‘DWTS’ Season 33? ‘RHOA’ star’s future predicted

Phaedra Parks follows the 'DWTS' tradition after Ariana Madix and Teresa Giudice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There's a rumor that 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks may be the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 first casualty. In anticipation of the first episode, some fans have made predictions based on Instagram likes and general chatter on the internet.

One Reddit user realized that Instagram had posted promo photos featuring the pairs and the number of likes on each post could give some idea of each contestant's overall popularity. Using this theory, it was noted that Phaedra and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, had fewer likes than other contestants, which may indicate she doesn't have that several fans going into this season. However, some fans have risen to her defense, citing that she is charismatic, brings a huge following from 'RHOA', and her partner Val is one of the better dancers on the show. These fans say personality alone, plus good dancing from Val, will keep them in for some time, Instagram likes notwithstanding.

While Instagram likes might give some hints, 'DWTS' is unpredictable, and it has always been the votes of the fans during the live show that sealed the fate of who goes home and who stays in the competition. In a nutshell, even though some online hints may point to Phaedra being in jeopardy, her fanbase and her partner's experience might just give her a great enough edge to keep her in the competition. We must wait and see!

‘RHOA’ star Phaedra Parks wants to break the ‘DWTS’ curse

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' is ready for a new challenge: Season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars' aka 'DWTS'. Nevertheless, there is much pressure on her because many reality TV stars who have come from the 'Housewives' franchise have had poor performances on this show, with several of them leaving early in the competition. This trend has made fans term it as a "DWTS curse" for Housewives.

She is determined to break that curse and prove she can outlast expectations, according to US Weekly. In a recent interview, she grew excited about the challenge: "I want to show the world that Housewives can do more than talk trash,” she teased. “We can actually dance." The fans feel that her devoted fanbase from 'RHOA' will help her move into the weeks ahead by calling in votes for her.

'RHOA' star Phaedra Parks in 'Dancing with the Stars' (Facebook/@dancingwiththestars)

Who is ‘RHOA’ star Phaedra Parks’ ‘DWTS’ partner Val Chmerkovskiy?

One of the fan-favorite professional dancing partners on 'Dancing with the Stars' is none other than Val Chmerkovskiy. Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Val immigrated to the United States as a young boy. He grew into a celebrated Latin and ballroom dancer. He joined 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2011 and quickly rose to prominence due to his stellar dancing talent and charm.



He won the popular DWTS Mirrorball Trophy a total of twice: once with actress Rumer Willis during Season 20, and then again with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez during Season 23. Throughout his career on 'DWTS', Val was recognized for his innovative skills as a choreographer and the ability to further his star partners as dancers, whether they were beginning or professional dancers.



This season, he is paired with Phaedra Parks. Val is also married to fellow 'DWTS' pro dancer Jenna Johnson, and together they're considered one of the power couples of the show.

