‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams slams Simon Guobadia over 'vindictive' actions in court battle

'RHOA' reunion could spotlight this drama, as Porsha Williams prepares to address questions about her marriage and legal battle

Porsha Williams is making sure her voice is heard in the wake of her messy divorce from Simon Guobadia, and she's pulling no punches. 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has recently accused Simon of engaging in "retaliatory" actions after she filed for divorce from their 15-month marriage. Among Simon's alleged actions, Porsha claims was the "vindictive" move of changing the locks on their shared Atlanta home as a way to punish her for filing for divorce.

Court documents, as reported by US Weekly, reveal that Porsha was eventually ultimately able to re-enter the home through a side gate, but she made it clear that the incident added unnecessary stress to an already painful situation. Porsha alleged that Simon's actions were part of a larger pattern of behavior meant to undermine her, however, she's determined to set the record straight and insists she has the evidence to back up her claims. In a major legal victory, Porsha has just been granted "sole and exclusive possession" of the marital home, along with permission to film content for TV and social media on the property. Not only does this strengthen her case, but it shows her resolve to take a firm stand in this ongoing battle for divorce.

Porsha promised in an Instagram post that she would provide more details about the situation in the coming days, including financial records she claims will disprove Simon's allegations regarding their finances. She hinted that Simon was forced to settle part of the financial dispute in court, as her evidence would have "squashed him" in a trial. With receipts in hand, Porsha is ready to go to battle with what she describes as unfair and retaliatory treatment. She’s not just surviving—she's thriving.

' RHOA’ star Porsha Williams gets permission to film in marital home

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams won a legal battle that granted her exclusive access to the Atlanta home she once shared with her ex-husband Simon Guobadia. A Georgia court also allowed her to film on the property for social media while ordering Simon to cooperate fully.

This decision comes after Porsha accused Simon of locking her out of the home as "retaliation" for filing for divorce. Despite having a prenuptial agreement, disputes over finances and properties have surfaced, with Porsha promising to show "receipts" soon. This victory coincides with her return to RHOA, where she is expected to share her post-divorce journey with fans.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams met on 'RHOA' (Instagram/@iamsimonguobadia)

Will Porsha William’s divorce drama shake up ‘RHOA’ reunion plans?

The ongoing divorce between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia has certainly turned heads, and it could be the major factor that impacts the upcoming 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' reunion. For one, her recent legal win gave her exclusive access to their jointly owned marital home and the right to film on the property, so it will be interesting to see exactly how all this drama unfolds on screen.

This drama is likely to unfold in full view at the reunion, as Porsha prepares to address lingering questions about her marriage, the financial disputes, and the actions Simon allegedly took. Her explosive claims, coupled with her return to the cast of 'RHOA', set the stage for possibly one of the most dramatic reunions yet.