'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks subtly drops hints about new beau before new season

'RHOA' alum Phaedra Parks was previously married to Apollo Nida

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 is on the way! In the forthcoming season of the Bravo show, Phaedra Parks well-known for her appearance on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' will be seen striking a balance between her professional and personal life.

At the moment, the fans of the Bravo show are very eager to learn the current relationship status of Phaedra. For those wondering, let us share with you, that Phaedra is reportedly seeing a mystery man right now.

While appearing in the January 21 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Phaedra was asked to spill the beans on her love life. In the initial part of the episode, host Andy Cohen inquired if Phaedra was seeing someone these days following her split on Season 10 of 'Married to Medicine'.

"Of course I am," Phaedra responded. However, she didn't reveal more details about her new boyfriend. It seems like she is taking her own sweet time before going public with her mystery man. The fans might get to see a glimpse of her new beau in the upcoming season of the show.

Why did Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida split?

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida tied the knot in 2009. The viewers were introduced to Phaedra and Apollo during the third season of 'Married to Medicine.' Things took a turn for the pair in 2014 when Apollo was found guilty of a conspiracy involving bank fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and identity theft.

Then, Apollo was sentenced to eight years in prison and asked to pay a staggering $1.9 million in restitution. The next year, Phaedra filed for divorce from Apollo, and shortly after, Apollo was arrested by the cops. Apollo and Phaedra's divorce was finalized in July 2017. The former couple has two sons: Ayden and Dylan.

'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks shares co-parenting duties with ex-husband Apollo Nida

Phaedra Parks and her ex-husband Apollo Nida may not be together anymore, however, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum has stated that the exes are successfully co-parenting their sons, Ayden and Dylan.

"Co-parenting is going great," she told Andy Cohen during an episode of 'WWHL'. Phaedra also mentioned that the kids are with her full time, meanwhile, her ex spends time with them on weekends. "He likes to take them," she further added.

'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks was recently linked to Medina Islam

Not long ago, 'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks was romantically linked to Medina Islam, an actor and recording artist. The two began dating in 2019. Their love story started on a dating app. Then, Medina sent a text message to Phaedra, which she didn't see.

Later on, down the lane, they were set up by a mutual friend. The pair went public with their relationship when Phaedra shared a birthday celebration post on her Instagram page, which has since been deleted. The reason for their split remains a mystery till now.

