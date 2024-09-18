'The Golden Bachelorette': Who is Guy Gansert? Emergency room Doctor rumored to have won the Final Rose

Guy Gansert reportedly got the Final Rose from 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

RENO, NEVADA: In 'The Golden Bachelorette's first season, Guy Gansert is one of 24 men who will compete for Joan Vassos's heart. Guy, an emergency department physician from Reno, Nevada, is 66 years old.

He has devoted over 40 years of his life to serving others, and he is now prepared to find love on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Guy, who is described as charming, self-assured, and romantic, is seeking a wise and witty lady to share his life with, demonstrating that even in their later years, men can still be passionate about life.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert (Instagram/@guyggansert)

Guy, a loving grandpa and father, is keen to give Joan special treatment since he values gallantry. This appears to work out, as revealed by Reality Steve, as he is purportedly the final man standing on 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

The insider claims that they are now dating, although it's unclear if they are formally engaged. Given that the first couple from 'The Golden Bachelor', Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, divorced on June 13, 2024—just five months after their broadcast wedding—they might want to take their time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Carbone (@realitysteve)

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert do for work?

Guy is a Nevada-based emergency department physician. Based on what's on LinkedIn, he works for Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians.

Before that, he worked as the medical director of the emergency medicine department at the Renown Regional Emergency Room from 1994 to 2005 and as chief of staff at Renown Medical Center from 2005 to 2007. The inhabitant of Reno, Nevada, has forty years of job experience.

After completing his medical education at the University of Nevada, Reno, he went on to the University of Louisville's School of Medicine to specialize in emergency medicine. Guy is a doctor by profession, but he also loves to hike and frequently posts pictures of his trips on social media. A knee ailment prevented him from hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in the fall of 2024.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert (Instagram/@guyggansert)

Who was 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert married to?

Guy was married to Heidi Gansert, his first wife, before his appearance on 'The Golden Bachelorette'. Since 2016, she has been a Republican lawmaker, representing Nevada in the state Senate.

She has chosen not to run for her position in the 2024 election, nevertheless. According to a Nevada Independent story that explored their relationship and verified that they had been married for more than 30 years, Guy and Heidi were still together in 2017.

It's not known when they broke up.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert was married to Heidi Gansert (Instagram/@guyggansert/@heidigansert)

Does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert have any children?

Guy's ABC profile describes him as a proud father of four children. Through his oldest daughter MacKenzie, an Atlanta-based lawyer, he also has a grandchild called Idan.

Guy has posted certain details about his children on social media. He raved about Mackenzie in May 2024 following her Boston Marathon run.

September 2023: He paid tribute to his two boys. He posted on Instagram on a trip to England in 2021 with his daughter Kirsten.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Gansert (@guyggansert)

What is Guy Gansert looking for in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Joan's time on 'The Golden Bachelor' was brief, as she had to quit the show in week three due to a family issue. Joan is searching for a partner who shares her beliefs, since she cherishes her family, especially her four children.

Guy would be the ideal addition to Joan's family, giving her a fresh start. In addition, he has four children, which may help him get along with Joan right away. Guy is a great contender to capture Joan's heart because of his intense love for his own family.

Reality Steve claims that Guy was Joan's final choice in season one of 'The Golden Bachelorette'. August 2024 saw Steve report that Pascal Ibgui had eliminated himself in the final 2 because "he wasn't in love with Joan."

Steve stated that Guy and Joan were still dating in August 2024, although he was unsure if they had gotten engaged.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Guy Gansert (Instagram/@guyggansert)

'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres on ABC on September 18, 2024, at 8 PM EDT