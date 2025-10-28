Netflix is letting fans watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 early — here’s how you can join the sneak peek

Netflix teases the beginning of the end and fans can watch the first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 early during a global virtual premiere.

The wait for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 is almost over and Netflix is giving fans a taste of the action before the final chapter officially begins. The streamer has announced that it will premiere the first five minutes of the new season ahead of its global release during a special live virtual event. According to Tudum, Netflix’s official fan site, the preview will debut during the “ultimate Stranger Things 5 premiere virtual watch party,” scheduled for November 7 at 1 am GMT. The online event will stream live from the red carpet and include exclusive interviews with the cast, surprise celebrity appearances, and a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s highly anticipated final season.

Netflix promises that the livestream will be “our greatest adventure yet,” inviting fans worldwide to tune in and be part of ‘Stranger Things’ history. Viewers who RSVP for the event will even be asked to share their favorite ‘Stranger Things’ memory, celebrating nearly a decade of Hawkins adventures. Meanwhile, after years of speculation and production delays, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will begin rolling out on November 26, but the release will come in multiple parts. The first batch of four episodes will arrive that day, followed by three more on Christmas Day, and the epic finale landing on New Year’s Eve, marking the series’ grand farewell.

While Netflix is keeping the full storyline tightly under wraps, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that season 5 will bring the Hawkins saga to a definitive close. The season’s opening four episodes reportedly run between 54 minutes and 1 hour 23 minutes each, suggesting another cinematic-scale adventure in the Upside Down. The new season picks up after the catastrophic events of season 4, which left fans shaken by the fate of Max (Sadie Sink) and the growing power of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). With Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) facing her toughest battle yet and Hawkins teetering on the edge of destruction, the stakes have never been higher.

The Duffers have assured fans that the long production gap, a full three years since Season 4’s debut, was necessary to deliver the scale and emotional depth the story demands. Moreover, as per ScreenRant, episode titles teased by the creators hint at what’s coming: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing Of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape from Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.” Each promises to push the story and its characters further into danger than ever before.

Since its debut in 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ has grown from a nostalgic sci-fi thriller into one of Netflix’s most-watched global hits. The series brings 1980s pop culture with supernatural horror, and heartfelt coming-of-age storytelling. For those eager to get an early glimpse, the November 7 virtual premiere is the only chance to watch the first five minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 before its official release. And if the past years have taught us anything, it’s that every second in Hawkins counts.