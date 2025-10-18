Duffer Brothers tease major plot details on ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff: ‘There’s going to be…’

The 'Stranger Things' spinoff is expected to feature a completely new plotline

The spinoff of 'Stranger Things' continues to gain steady steam ahead of 'Stranger Things' Season 5's release in November. The latest sees creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirming that the final season would be a "complete story" and that there would be no loose ends. The statement now sets the tone for their spin-off show, which was first announced in 2022 after 'Stranger Things 4'. The show is expected to feature a completely new plotline and not continue the story of any of the existing or past characters.

Speaking to Variety, the Duffer Brothers shared some insight into the upcoming project. "It’s so different than something like ‘Star Wars,'” Matt told the outlet. "It doesn’t really work like that." Instead, the spinoff will be part of the show’s 'brand' and 'style of storytelling' — 'kids, adventures, sci-fi/fantasy, rather than increasingly expand what could become an insanely convoluted mythology.'"

Ross further added: "They’re going to live in a bit of a different world. There’s going to be connective tissue, but you’re almost anthologizing in a way. Because we’re not ‘Star Wars.’ We can’t be like, ‘Oh, now we’re on this planet.'" The duo was working on the spinoff while simultaneously developing Season 5. Terming it "so much fan", Matt said, "You’re starting with new characters — it’s like a clean slate. You’re not tied up in any knots. Something is refreshing about it." At the time of writing, there is no release date confirmed.

For now, fans are gearing up for the release of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, slated to release on November 26. The official synopsis reads, "Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna,” the official synopsis reads. “But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The final season will release in three volumes — four episodes drop on November 26, three episodes on Christmas Day, and the final on New Year's Eve, each slated to release at 5 p.m. PST.