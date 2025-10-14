Millie Bobby Brown and ‘Superman’ star team up for new supernatural Netflix show — here’s everything we know

Millie Bobby Brown dives into a world where every shadow hides a secret and time is running out.

Millie Bobby Brown is expanding her creative empire once again. The ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Enola Holmes’ star is set to headline and executive produce a brand-new Netflix series titled ‘Prism,’ as reported by Deadline. It is an ambitious supernatural drama currently in early development, according to sources close to the production. ‘Prism’ marks another major collaboration between Brown and Netflix, continuing the partnership that began with her breakout as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things.’ This time, she’ll take on a darker and more mysterious role that pushes her into uncharted storytelling territory.

The series centers on Cassie, a young woman who possesses the extraordinary ability to communicate with the dead. When a mysterious global event causes spirits, known as “visitors,” to manifest all over the world, Cassie finds herself racing to uncover the truth behind the phenomenon before it spirals beyond control. Equal parts mystery, science fiction, and psychological drama, ‘Prism’ promises to bring emotional storytelling with large-scale supernatural intrigue. Behind the scenes, ‘Prism’ brings together an impressive lineup of talent. Rachel Brosnahan, best known for her Emmy-winning role as Midge Maisel in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ will executive produce the series.

She’ll be joined by her producing partner Russell Kahn, with the duo backing the project through their banner, Scrap Paper Pictures. Also joining the production are the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios, which previously worked with Brown on ‘The Electric State,’ another Netflix project. This will be AGBO’s third collaboration with her. Etan Frankel, known for his work on ‘Shameless’ and ‘Joe vs. Carole,’ has been tapped as showrunner. Meanwhile Nick Shafir, who penned the original ‘Prism’ short story for ‘Assemble Artifacts’ magazine, will co-produce the adaptation.

Assemble Media’s Jack Heller and Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen are also on board as producers. Brown will executive produce through her company PCMA Productions. Notably, Netflix has yet to release an official statement about the series, but development insiders hint that production could move quickly once scripts are finalized. Despite her packed schedule, Brown reportedly plans to balance her commitments with ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5, which will conclude the globally beloved sci-fi saga later this year. She will also continue her ‘Enola Holmes’ film series, with a third installment expected in 2026, as per Digital Spy.

For Brosnahan, ‘Prism’ represents a return to Netflix, where she made early career appearances in ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ After wrapping her widely loved run on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ the actress recently took on the iconic role of Lois Lane in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’ She is also set to star in and executive produce Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent.’ With powerhouse names like Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, and the Russo Brothers all behind it, 'Prism' is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated genre dramas.