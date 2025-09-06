'AGT' comedian serves savage jokes and southern charm — and we laughed harder than the judges

Lace Larrabee may have been preparing for a possible rejection, but she charmed her way into everyone’s hearts

A stand-up comedy performance is much better with sharp wit, and that is exactly what Lace Larrabee carried with her when she stepped onto the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent.' During her conversation with the host of ‘AGT,’ Terry Crews, Larrabee was seen getting candid. When Crews asked if she was ready for the limelight, she stated, “I have been preparing for this possible rejection my entire life.”

However, Crews had high hopes as he asked her to “go right out” and win over the judges with her "southern charm." With the heightened emotions, Sofia Vergara greeted Larrabee and asked her age. “I am 38 years old and you are not supposed to ask a woman that,” Larrabee replied. Further, during their conversation, Larrabee expressed that she happens to be a stand-up comedian. When the ‘Modern Family’ actress asked if she had been doing stand-up comedy for all her life, Larrabee replied that she previously did pageants for 14 years, “until I aged out, they kicked me out of them.”

As she began her act, Larrabee clarified that Lace is her real name, “I didn't make it up, it's not short for anything. Lace is just a name that you get when your parent are 17 when they have you.” She went on to add, “You too could share a name with an original American gladiator, if your mom was unsupervised after cheerleading practice.” The joke made everyone laugh hysterically, with Crews saying, “Whoa! No.” Larrabee then added that her parents were great, “but what they would really prefer is if I had grandchildren for them," and jokingly added, "My parents are still together; they shouldn't be, but they are.”

Larrabee then added that her mother was giving her hints about being ready for grandchildren. "She sends me these unsolicited messages, like wouldn't it be so cute if one day you have a little baby girl and she wore this little crocheted bumblebee costume that I already bought three of on Etsy,” she said, adding that she doesn't appreciate that, so she replies to the emails with "links to cute little nursing homes." “I might be broke, but Costco has caskets,” Larrabee joked, adding that she already bought two of them.

This instantly made Howei Mandel stand up and cheer for Larrabee, and Heidi Klum and Vergara followed suit. “That was so so funny, effortless, and you’re making us have such a great time,” Vergara stated. Larrabee then mentioned that Vergara was one of her favorite comedy actresses. “This was amazing, I love this,” the judge replied. Talking to Larrabee, Mandel stated, “You were so natural that Sophia forgot it was a performance and decided to engage you in a conversation.” Klum called her a combination of “beauty and brain.” Simon Cowell called her "naturally funny and likeable." She got four "yes" votes from the judges, and Larrabee screamed in joy on stage. According to Fandom, despite being a fan favorite, she was eliminated in the Semifinals.