Kyle Richards’s newfound sexuality could change her trajectory on ‘RHOBH

Amid growing public attention, 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards has openly expressed uncertainty about her sexual orientation

A story should never center on someone's sexual orientation. However, it may be challenging to keep your private life, well, private, when you're on reality TV like Kyle Richards.

Season 14 was difficult for the star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. She was juggling the complexities of working on her marriage with Mauricio Umansky while also dealing with tensions with her close firends, including Dorit Kemsley. Kyle recently opened up to her followers, sharing her thoughts on the newfound sense of serenity.

Kyle Richards's sexual orientation has taken centre stage in 'RHOBH' universe (Instagram/@kylerichards)

RHOBH's Kyle Richards started speculations with Morgan Wade

The bond between Kyle and Morgan Wade in Season 13 sparked a significant response. Both fans and other cast members were curious know how close they were to one another. Bravo fans found it difficult to resist asking questions when episodes featured Kyle getting tattoos with Morgan and sharing other private outings. Andy Cohen probed the country singer about her thoughts on the program during the reunion.

Andy said that many viewers found Kyle and Morgan's relationship to be explosive. However, there was silence as Andy posed the question to the group. Regardless of Kyle's feelings for Morgan, the diamond holder made sure to keep her cards close to her chest at the reunion.

Additionally, Kyle made it clear in a recent interview with E! News that the investigation of her sexuality was more related to the shift in her perspective over the past two years than it was about the rumors surrounding her and Morgan.

Following the release of Morgan's music video 'Fall in Love with Me,' which featured Kyle in sultry moments with the singer, rumors flared up once more. When rumors circulated that the singer could be using Morgan for influence, Kyle stood up for her as the Season 13 reunion went on. The kiss between the two in the music video only fueled further discussion.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards relationship rumors are refuted by Morgan Wade (YouTube/@morganwade)

RHOBH's Kyle Richards had deep conversations with her daughters about her sexuality

The 'RHOBH' star recently discussed her sexual orientation with Page Six. What viewers need to know is that Kyle is demonstrating that it is acceptable to discuss uncomfortable topics. It is ambitious for Kyle to constantly want to set an example for her girls. The entire discussion around her fluidity was rather potent.

Kyle revealed in the same interview with E! News that she felt great about being out about her sexual orientation. According to the 'RHOBH' star, she had never considered doubting her sexuality in her life.

She mentioned how difficult it was to inform others while attempting to take some time to discover new aspects of herself. Kyle explained that the entire situation became quite stressful due to the rumors swirling around her relationship with country music artist Morgan.

Dispote all the media claims, Kyle she made it a point to speak candidly with her children—Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Alexia Simone Umansky, Sophia Kylie Umansky, and Portia Umansky. The 'RHOBH' star said her children were really helpful.

RHOBH's Kyle Richards is happy for their daughters' support following her new relevation of sexual orientation (Facebook/@kylerichardsofficial)

'RHOBH' co-stars fuel rumors about Kyle Richards and Kevin Costner

There's nothing stopping Kyle's co-stars from revealing details about her romantic life! Kyle was allegedly attempting to hook up with 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner, according to Sutton Stracke on the November 19, episode of the 'RHOBH' After Show.

During a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where Kevin has a holiday house, Sutton claimed that her 'RHOBH' co-star Kyle had made an attempt to court Kevin. The subject came up during a discussion regarding Kyle's relationship with Morgan between Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jennifer Tilly.

Gercelle veered off topic by making light of Sutton's attraction to Kevin. Even though the women agreed that the actor had charisma, Sutton said she didn't believe Morgan was Kyle's ultimate goal.

Kyle Richards recently sparked fling rumors with Kevin Costner thanks to her 'RHOBH' co-star (Instagram/@kylerichards18/@kevincostner&modernwest/Facebook)

New episodes of Season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' air on Bravo every Tuesday at 8 PM ET/PT. The episode will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock. You may watch all prior seasons of the show on the same platform.