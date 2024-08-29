‘Kaos' Review: Jeff Goldblum's class act as Zeus will leave you wanting more

Netflix's 'Kaos' is the reimagining of Greek mythology with modern twists

Contains spoilers for 'Kaos'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The newest dark comedy series on Netflix, 'Kaos’, is perhaps the one that caught me off guard and managed to surprise me in a lot of ways, demonstrating that this risk of fusing Greek mythology with a contemporary perspective is guaranteed to hit the jackpot.

We are all aware of the magnificent Greek gods and have frequently heard the renowned fables of Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), but 'Kaos' is what you may imagine a god might be like in our contemporary world, leaving you intrigued and hooked in equal parts. The storyline follows Zeus, who is concerned that his rule over humanity may come to an end soon, owing to a prophecy. As the series progresses, a sequence of events pushes the limits between the gods and the humans, subverting expectations and delivering an intriguing narrative.

The unique blend of humor and drama works in favour of 'Kaos'

Jeff Goldblum and Janet McTeer in a still from 'Kaos' (Netflix@justindowning)

What distinguishes 'Kaos' from the vast amount of available content is its unique perspective on Greek mythology, which crafts a convoluted but intriguing storyline that effectively merges ancient myths with modern themes. At the center of our story is Zeus, the King of Gods, who grows restless after being threatened by a prophecy that predicts the end of his reign. So, how does our darling Zeus maintain his authority over the mortals? The insecure God does his hardest to keep his dominance, resulting in a sequence of chaotic and comical events.

It's not only Zeus who receives screen time but also the tragic story of Orpheus and Eurydice with a contemporary twist. Orpheus (Killian Scott) is now a modern day rockstar, while Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau) is tragically slain and ends up in the underworld. Orpheus attempts to rescue the love of his life, Eurydice, from the underworld, which accounts for a moving storyline yet there are underlying agendas that skillfully encapsulate the very soul of the old fable.

One downside of the narrative is the abundance of subplots, which many may find distracting, but I don't mind them as in 'Kaos' they are executed well. The show's ability to skillfully combine comedy and drama is one of its excellent elements, as it will keep you entertained throughout. I particularly enjoyed Zeus's family dynamics, which in every way are the mirror image of typical family dynamics, sans the power shenanigans, of course.

The ensemble cast shines bright in 'Kaos'

A still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

With such a great ensemble, 'Kaos' could never have gone wrong in terms of performance, and the show has in every sense made me a huge admirer of Jeff Goldblum. Goldblum is without a doubt the star of 'Kaos'. His performance as Zeus is both charismatic and unconventional. I mean, we've Zeus, who is not a perfect God here, but has his own flaws, which makes him more like a mortal and less than an immortal. Zeus, with his unique appeal, which is equally complemented by his tracksuits and Hawaiian shirts, plots to keep his power and thwart the prophecy. The scenes where Zeus feels nervous and terrified of losing control are a testament to Goldblum's superb acting ability. His portrayal of Zeus's insecurities and arrogance brilliantly grounds the drama in understandable human emotions.

Janet McTeer gives an excellent performance as Hera, Zeus' sister and wife. Her aura is very queenlike, which is matched by her subtlety. Aurora Perrineau's portrayal of Eurydice effectively captures the character's terrible end and mental suffering, adding a rawness to the storyline. Killian Scott also shines strongly as Orpheus, who is reimagined as a modern-day rock star. His performance is emotionally powerful, and his interactions with Eurydice deepen the series' sad storyline.

That being said, I have nothing bad to say about 'Kaos' since the show is actually humorous and delivers on its intended purpose of reintroducing Greek mythology to the current world, which is both fascinating and entertaining in equal parts. If you're still unsure whether to watch or not, disregard any second thoughts and watch 'Kaos'. You'll thank me later.

'Kaos' trailer