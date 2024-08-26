Where was Kaos filmed? Inside Netflix show's stunning locations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Kaos', the highly anticipated British mythological dark-comedy series created by Charlie Covell, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor and epic drama. Premiering on Netflix on August 29, 2024, the show follows three seemingly ordinary humans who uncover their profound connection to an ancient prophecy and the corrupt gods of Classical mythology.

Filming for 'Kaos' took place in some truly stunning locations that enhance the show's mythical and dramatic ambiance. The series was shot across a variety of visually striking settings, including historical sites, picturesque landscapes, and architecturally impressive backdrops.

Spain

A still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Spain's varied landscapes and rich historical sites served as essential elements in the visual storytelling of 'Kaos.' The country's diverse terrain provided a perfect backdrop for the series's mythological themes, seamlessly integrating ancient settings with contemporary storytelling. The Spanish locations contributed significantly to the show's atmospheric and epic quality.

'Kaos' captured the rugged beauty of Almería, Andalucía, with its dramatic desert landscapes and unique geological features. This location was instrumental in creating the show's otherworldly environments, adding a raw and captivating visual dimension to the mythological narrative. Almería's striking scenery perfectly complemented the series's blend of dark comedy and epic drama.

In 'Málaga, Andalucía', 'Kaos' took advantage of the city's scenic coastal views and historical architecture. The picturesque landscapes and charming streets provided a visually appealing contrast to the show's darker themes. Málaga's rich cultural heritage and stunning vistas contributed to the show's immersive and visually engaging storytelling.

'Kaos' was filmed in Cabo de Gata, a natural park in Almería, Andalucía, known for its breathtaking coastal scenery and volcanic formations. The dramatic cliffs and pristine beaches offered a visually stunning backdrop that enhanced the series's mythological elements. Cabo de Gata's striking natural beauty helped bring the fantastical world of 'Kaos' to life with its unique and rugged landscapes.

A still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

