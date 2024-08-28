'Untamed Royals' Review: Even with a stellar cast, Netflix film fails to impress

'Untamed Royals' follows a group of wealthy young people who try to get away with crimes

Contains spoilers for 'Untamed Royals'

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: 'Untamed Royals' explores the world of affluent youths who exploit their privileged status to commit crimes with impunity. The film introduces a group of wealthy young people whose actions wreak havoc on the less fortunate.

The story begins with Xavier, a central figure, being interrogated about a staged robbery, which reveals the disturbing lengths he and his accomplices will go to maintain their facade. As the plot unfolds, the crime drama exposes a darker reality.

'Untamed Royals' fails to connect with its audience

A still from 'Untamed Royals' (@netflix)

'Untamed Royals' sheds light on Xavier and his friends's exploits, setting a tone of surrealism that persists throughout. His character, often depicted in sexual scenarios, reflects a disturbing disconnect from reality.

The film’s portrayal of wealth and privilege is sparse, and the title 'Untamed Royals' seems misleading given the lack of substantial exploration into their upper-class status. Xavier's twisted alliance with the robber, revealed during a staged robbery, and his shocking actions, including getting shot to validate the crime, form the crux of the story.

Despite the potential for intrigue, the film’s focus shifts ineffectively to Gerardo, whose actions and relationships eventually overshadow Xavier’s character. The narrative is disjointed, moving erratically from one scene to another, leaving viewers with a sense of frustration rather than clarity.

With bland cinematography, 'Untamed Royals' offers little more than a superficial glimpse into its intended themes, failing to engage or resonate meaningfully.

Juan Pablo Fuentes Acevedo's brilliance undermined by storyline of 'Untamed Royals'

A still from 'Untamed Royals' (@netflix)

'Untamed Royals' boasts a range of talented actors, but director Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz fails to make the most of their skill sets. 'Ozark' star Alfonso Herrera, known for his compelling screen presence, struggles to bring depth to his characters's complex psyche, often overshadowed by the film’s erratic storyline.

'Who Killed Sara?' fame Ximena Lamadrid adds a touch of intrigue but lacks sufficient screen time to make a significant impact. However, Juan Pablo Fuentes Acevedo stands out with his gritty portrayal.

Despite individual brilliance, the ensemble struggles to overcome the film’s flawed execution, leaving a sense of missed opportunity.

'Untamed Royals' is available on Netflix

