Jenn Tran hopes ‘DWTS’ live tour will help her get over ‘mid-life crisis’

'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran was eliminated from 'DWTS' during Halloween Night episode

Jenn Tran is having a hard time following her elimination from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33! Recently, she took to her TikTok page and shed some light on her stint on the beloved ABC dance show.

“Get ready with me and let’s talk about life after Dancing With the Stars. OK, I was having a little bit of a midlife crisis for a hot second after I was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. But now, we’re back and I finally found a will to live again," she said.

'The Bachelorette' alum further added, "Honestly I’m not going to lie. I was maybe being dramatic slash I really just loved being on the show so much, so it was really hard to go from literally dancing every day all the time to suddenly the next day not dancing.”

During her recent Q&A session on Instagram, Jenn disclosed whether she will be joining the show's cast for the 2025 live tour. Then, she said, "I really hope so. I'd do anything to dance again."

Jenn Tran has been eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 33 (@abc)

Jenn Tran compares her 'DWTS' elimination to a 'breakup'

In her latest TikTok video, Jenn Tran referred to her elimination from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 as “going through a breakup.” She went on to say, “I felt like I broke up with dancing and I didn’t know if it was going to take me back or not."

"It is kind of like breaking up with somebody because you’re in constant contact with them every day, and then the next day you’re not. Immediately ghost. Nothing. Dancing ghosted with me," she continued.

Jenn Tran compares her 'DWTS' elimination to a 'breakup' (Instagram/@jenntran)

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran plans to take dance classes in future

Jenn Tran has also expressed her desire to take dance lessons in the future. “I’ve decided that I’m gonna continue dance classes. And yes, right now, Sasha [Farber] is teaching me dance here and there. Little TikTok videos, little tidbits," she said.

The reality TV star added, “I’m honestly thinking of taking dance lessons on my own, too. I used to think was kind of weird, but now I’m like, you know what, I don’t care what anybody thinks, I’m just going to do it.”

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran plans to take dance classes in future (ABC/Ramona Rosales)

What happened to Jenn Tran on 'DWTS' Season 33?

For the unversed, Jenn Tran and her dancing partner Sasha Farber were eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 33 during the Halloween episode which aired on October 29. They were heartbroken after their eviction.

Speaking of her experience on 'DWTS', Jenn told E! News, “Every day in rehearsals was such a blessing. To be able to dance with him and just have fun together. Even when we got on each other’s nerves, we had the best time every day and I’m really gonna miss it.”

Jenn Tran on 'DWTS' (@abc)

'Dancing With the Stars' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.