DWTS’ star Ilona Maher clears the air on ‘The Bachelorette’ casting rumors

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher is currently parterned with Alan Bersten on 'DWTS' Season 33

'Dancing With the Stars' contestant Ilona Maher is shutting down the Bachelorette rumors! Recently, 'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei offered some advice to Ilona in case she's selected as the lead for the popular ABC dating show. “So I’ve heard a lot of people want you to maybe be the Bachelorette. But I want to train you for it, I want to get you ready," Joey told Ilona in an Instagram video shared on November 17, 2024.

In the video, Joey is seen handing a red rose to Ilona. “You’re gonna act like in the rose ceremony, OK? Do whatever you want to do naturally. Let’s see it first," he said. Ilona then playfully addressed the suitors, saying, "Thank you all for coming. This has been so fun and you all are beautiful. But I don’t like all of you.” Joey then stopped Ilona, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. Good for the beginning, but let them down easy.” Shortly after, the Olympian adjusted her speech, saying, "You’re not all ugly, but some of you aren’t my type. That’s fine." Joey gushed over Ilona and said, "I like this. I like where you’re going.” "Definitely have some work to do: be nicer to men being the main issue here," Ilona wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. By the end of the video, an enthusiastic Joey claimed, "I think she’s ready!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher is ready to date 30 men for America

While having a conversation with Good Morning America in October 2024, Ilona Maher, the renowned rugby player, was asked if she would be interested in becoming the next Bachelorette. "That’s what we were thinking! But I don’t know if I could do it," she shared during the interview.

In the same interview, Ilona's dance partner Alan Bersten mentioned that “dating 30 men would be hard,” to which Ilona responded by saying, "I’ll take that on. I will do that for America. I will date 30 men for America if that’s what you want to see.”

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher can date 30 men for America (@dancingwiththestars/@Facebook)

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher deserves to find true love

Unfortunately, Ilona Maher, one of the contestants competing for the mirrorball trophy on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 has been unlucky in love. Due to her demanding professional career, she hasn't had the time to focus on her personal life.

For the unversed, Ilona hasn't been on a single date for many years. During an interaction with People magazine, she shed some light on her love life and said, "What dating life? Honestly, I haven't been on a date in years.” We believe Ilona deserves a break from her professional pursuits to explore the dating scene. After all, everyone deserves to have a partner by their side through thick and thin.

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher has joined 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@ilonamaher)

'DWTS' star Ilona Maher seeks a secure partner

When asked about the qualities she’s looking for in a future partner, Ilona Maher mentioned that she values someone who can appreciate her wit and sense of humor. “I recently was told by a man, ‘You flirt by making fun.’ I hear that, but I think it's also just like I flirt and then you come back with something, and it's like a back-and-forth that I really like, that sort of banter, I guess," she said.

Apart from this, Ilona is seeking a supportive partner. "I've never really had somebody who's come to my rugby games. Somebody who’s really proud to see me shine and wants me to keep growing — someone who shows me off," she added.