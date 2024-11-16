'DWTS' star Anna Delvey puts feud rumors with Ezra Sosa to rest with a heartfelt gesture

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 duo Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa are way past their rumored tensions

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 duo Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa seem to have left any rumored tensions behind. On Saturday, November 16, Anna celebrated Ezra's 24th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram story. She shared a quirky video of the two during a car ride, where Ezra playfully says, "And if anyone asks, say you're smiling on the inside," while Anna maintains her trademark deadpan expression, making the clip hilariously iconic.

Anna adorned the post with festive stickers of balloons, confetti, and stars, captioning it, "Never not smiling on the inside." The post comes just two months after their controversial elimination from the show, which sparked plenty of buzz. During her exit, Anna raised eyebrows by stating she had learned "nothing" from the experience. She later clarified her comment, explaining that despite following the judges' advice, she still faced elimination, which left her feeling there was little to take away from the show.

While her remarks fueled rumors of friction with Ezra, the pro dancer took it all in stride. Not only did he laugh off the drama, but he also got the word "nothing" tattooed on his back in cursive as a nod to Anna's statement, proving that their bond remains as unique as ever.

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 star Anna Delvey wishes Ezra Sosa on his birthday (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Early tensions between Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on 'DWTS' revealed

'DWTS' Season 33 marked the first appearance for both Anna and Ezra, but the pair reportedly had a rough start. According to The Sun, a source claimed tension between the two grew throughout their time on the show.

The insider revealed, “There is a lot of tension between Anna and Ezra, and it is growing by the day. Certainly the cause of much of it is that Anna seems less focused on collaboration and more focused on herself. She can be negative too about what she can achieve with dances. Even though she keeps telling everyone she is a hard worker. Ezra has been frustrated, because he really wants to make an impact as the new kid on the block at DWTS.”

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa were among the first to get eliminated from 'DWTS' Season 33 (ABC)

What led to Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa’s early elimination on 'DWTS'?

Anna and her pro partner, Ezra, earned 17 out of 30 points for their quickstep performance to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See.” Unfortunately, their score, combined with viewer votes, wasn't enough to keep them in the competition. Critics pointed out that Anna's performance lacked enthusiasm and charm, making it seem as though she wasn't fully invested. Overall, her poor and lackluster dancing ultimately contributed to their early exit from 'DWTS' Season 33.

Anna Delvey received a score of 17 out of 30 on her last 'DWTS' performance (Instagram/@theannadelvey)

Ezra Sosa makes his 'DWTS' return without Anna Delvey

For the 500th episode of 'Dancing With the Stars', Ezra returned to the stage alongside Daniella Karagach. However, Anna, whose controversial past continued to spark conversations during her time on the show, was notably absent from the milestone event. With Ezra's growing recognition as a professional dancer, it's likely that he will have a continued presence in the future seasons of 'DWTS'.