Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber leave ‘DWTS’ fans stunned with major announcement

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestants Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber subtly confirm their relationship

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestants Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber may have finally confirmed their relationship in a subtle yet telling way. On Wednesday, November 13, 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn shared a video on Instagram where she and Sasha can be seen rehearsing their rumba for 'DWTS' Disney Night, set to the romantic tune of 'Somewhere Only We Know' by Keane. Their chemistry is unmistakable, with the pair even sneaking in a few kisses during rehearsals.

This video seems to be Jenn’s “soft launch,” hinting that the two are indeed dating. Another interesting detail from the clip is the timing—it was shot after Disney Night, which took place over a month ago, suggesting that Jenn and Sasha have been together for some time. Despite previously downplaying romance rumors and claiming they were just close friends, the couple now appears inseparable. From spending time together daily to attending the 'Wicked' premiere side-by-side on November 9, it’s clear Jenn and Sasha have now made it official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn (@jenntran)

'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber cozy up amid dating rumors

On Wednesday, November 13, 'DWTS' pro dancer Sasha shared a cozy photo on Instagram with Jenn, where the two are embraced closely. Sasha captioned the picture, “Days like this make everything better!!!!” For what appeared to be a beach outing, Jenn wore a stylish brown leather jacket with furry sleeves, while Sasha sported a woolen white shirt.

Under the photo, Jenn commented, “She a cutie.” Recently, the pair were also spotted together on the red carpet at the 'Wicked' premiere in Los Angeles and out for a walk with a dog on November 7, sparking even more romance rumors.

'DWTS' pro dancer Sasha Farber shared a photo with Jenn Tran (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Jenn Tran's ex Devin Strader throws shade at Sasha Farber

Jenn's 'The Bachelorette' ex Devin Strader, recently took to Instagram to throw shade at Sasha. Responding to a comment about Jenn being with Sasha, Devin wrote, "Sasha is a girl’s name." But he didn’t stop there and went on to throw more digs, even calling Sasha and Jenn "jobless" in one instance.

As Devin’s remarks gained traction online, Sasha addressed the situation on his Instagram story, replying, “The name Sasha is short for Alexander. You know who else had that name? Alexander the Great!”

'DWTS' star Sasha Farber fires back at Devin Strader (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Why did 'DWTS' star Jenn Tran split with ex-Devin Strader?

During the Season 21 finale of 'The Bachelorette', Jenn got engaged to Devin, but their romance quickly fizzled. In September, appearing on 'After the Final Rose', Jenn revealed that Devin distanced himself after filming wrapped and ultimately ended things with her during a brief 15-minute phone call.

"He was making bold proclamations of love and then suddenly the next day he was like, nothing and he denied ever being in love," Jenn told host Jesse Palmer during the September 3 episode. "All the promises he had made to me, all of the love that he had wanted to give to me wasn't there anymore."