Did Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold deserve those scores? 'DWTS' judges seem to get it wrong, again

Despite their messy performance, 'DWTS' duo Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold received a score of 24 out of 30, sparking suspicions of bias

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Episode 6 of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, titled 'Disney Night', Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his dance partner Rylee Arnold performed a lively Charleston to the hit song 'A Star Is Born' from Disney's 1997 animated film 'Hercules'.

Lately, Stephen has been pulling out all the stops to improve his dancing skills, though there's still plenty of room for growth. In her feedback, judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised his performance, saying he "danced like a hero," but noted that some of his moves felt a bit off. Stephen struggled to stay in sync with the music throughout the performance. On the other hand, Derek Hough complimented his athleticism but emphasized that he still needed to improve his timing. Bruno Tonioli admired Stephen's act but echoed the same concern about his timing being slightly off. By the end of their routine, Stephen and Rylee earned a score of 24 out of 30. It seemed the judging panel may have been a bit biased toward Stephen, as his chaotic performance didn’t quite warrant the 8s he received. A score of 7 would have felt more fitting for the level of execution. The judges should be more transparent when scoring contestants on the ABC dance show and avoid any signs of favoritism toward specific performances or contestants. Fair and impartial judging is crucial to upholding the credibility of the competition.

'DWTS' duo Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold perform Charleston during Disney night

'DWTS' duo Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's dance performance was messy

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold's performance during the Disney Night-themed episode on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 was pretty messy. The Olympic champion seemed rushed, attempting to nail every move but ultimately falling out of sync with the music.

We believe Rylee who is Stephen's dancing partner should focus on getting the basics right rather than opting for complicated dance routines. This duo needs to stop rushing and focus on the timing of their dance performances.



'DWTS' star Stephen Nedoroscik failed to match dance steps with partner Rylee Arnold

In the recent episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, contestant Stephen Nedoroscik struggled to keep up with the fast pace of the high-energy dance routine. He found it difficult to complete the moves and match the speed of his partner, Rylee Arnold.

Rylee carried the entire dance performance on her shoulders. At this point in the competition, Stephen and Rylee should be impressing the judges with their routines, but they are struggling to meet that standard.



