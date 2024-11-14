Inside Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple's romance: How three words proved to be the game-changer for couple

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos choose Chock Chapple over Guy Gansert during finale

In the thrilling finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Chock Chapple went down on one knee and proposed to Joan Vassos on a beach in Bora Bora. He popped the big question to Joan with a stunning Neil Lane ring.

Before popping the question and opening Neil Lane's ring box, Chock told Joan, "I've been waiting forever to do this. Joan, will you marry me?" Joan ended up accepting Chock's proposal by saying, "Of course, I'll marry you." Soon after, she handed her final rose to Chock.

After their dreamy beachside proposal, the newly engaged couple video-called Joan's mom who shared her surprise and happiness at meeting her daughter's new fiance. "I never in a million years thought I'd feel love like this again. Ever," Joan shared.

Acordin to Jesse Palmer, the host of the ABC dating show, Joan and Chock are still together. Since their engagement, the couple has had the opportunity to spend some quality time away from the cameras. “We cooked, we did crossword puzzles, I mean we did everything,” Chock revealed.

'The Golden Bachelorette' pair Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are still together

'The Golden Bachelorette' pair Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple win a trip to Disney World

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple made their first public appearance as an engaged couple during the season finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' The elated pair joined Jesse Palmer in the studio. Shortly after, Jesse surprised Joan and Chock by gifting them a trip to Disney World, along with their families.

On the day of the proposal, Joan expressed to Chock that she envisioned a future with him since their first solo date at Disneyland. Now, the happy couple is ready to start a new chapter of their lives together and looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them.

"This feels so good. I'm looking at our family and friends who we've never gotten to be with together, so it's so nice to finally be able to share our love and our story and our future with them," Joan shared.

'The Golden Bachelorette' pair Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple win a trip to Disney World

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos says 'I love you' to Chock Chapple

In the highly-anticipated finale of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Chock Chapple found himself grappling with a sense of "self-doubt" because Joan had not said 'I love you' to him. However, Joan finally confessed her feelings to Chock on the proposal day.

"I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I want to wake up next to you in the morning and I want to kiss you when I go to bed at night," Joan told Chock. Shortly after, the pair got engaged.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos says 'I love you' to Chock Chapple

