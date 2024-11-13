'DWTS': Why Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's elimination was deserved

'DWTS' stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach delivered a disastrous performance

'Dancing With The Star' Season 33 stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach recently faced elimination during the special celebration marking the 500th episode of the ABC show, which debuted in 2005. The duo reimagined James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess' Season 23 Argentine Tango to Gotan Project's song, 'Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)'.

Dwight needed to show strength in leading the dance but seemingly fell short in executing the performance. His performance lacked flawless moves filled with impossible lifts and intricate movements. He admitted that it was his toughest week due to the number of steps he had to learn, but his performance was marred by several mistakes. With the finale approaching, it became clear that Dwight needed to go, allowing the stronger contenders to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. He might have managed to grab a spot in the top 6 contestants, but he definitely didn't deserve the top 5 spot and the ABC show viewers have also agreed with his elimination.

'DWTS' stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach competed in the newly launched instant challenge (@abc)

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's instant challenge was hard to watch

'DWTS' stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach competed in the newly launched instant challenge but unfortunately failed to impress the viewers. The duo was expected to perform a salsa, but they mistakenly performed a Paso Doble to Disco's 'Victorious.' They were given just five minutes to prepare.

They gave it their all on the dance floor, performing to the best of their ability, but it was hard to watch. Their routine was plagued by noticeable timing issues and multiple missteps. Despite the blunders, Dwight and Daniella were awarded a surprisingly generous score of 22 out of 30, which seemed slightly higher than what their performance warranted.

'DWTS' stars Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach's instant challenge was a disaster (@abc)

Dwight Howard reflects on his 'DWTS' experience amid elimination

'DWTS' star Dwight Howard hoped to make it to the semi-finals but faced a tough elimination. However, he seemed grateful for the opportunity to live out his dancing dreams. In the post-elimination section, Dwight revealed that he had an amazing experience with the ABC show. He called his pro dancer, Daniela Karagach, an 'amazing partner' adding, "I'm glad that she was here with me. The show meant so much to me. I learned so much here."

The ABC show has fully transformed Dwight's personality and he has previously reflected on his new persona. He shared a video montage featuring a series of fun behind-the-scene clips and shared that the dancing pro has turned from a baller to a 'full-on ballroom dancer'. He also reflected on the weeks filled with pain, sweat, tears, and joy that marked his journey. He admitted to developing an unbreakable camaraderie with Daniella.

'DWTS' star Dwight Howard hoped to reach the semi-finals but was met with a tough elimination (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.