This Netflix star might just be the perfect fit for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — if fans get their way

‘DWTS’ fans have their theories when it comes to celebrity contestants who could do great on the show. 'DWTS' Season 34 has become a highly anticipated season, and people are eager to know the entire list of contestants. When the official ‘DWTS’ Reddit forum prompted the discussion of Jada McLean being on the next season of the show, many internet users were in favor. McLean appeared on the Netflix show 'American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader' for 6 seasons before retiring. “She was also part of the group within the DCC who fought for the girls to have a massive raise,” the forum wrote.

The Reddit user believes that she’s someone who has shown great leadership throughout her life and deserves some spotlight. Although she’s a professional dancer, the user argued that the show has had many dancers before. “She would be great, but people would complain nonstop about her dance experience,” a second social media user confessed. “I don’t think her dance experience would give her a leg up, though, since she’s coming from pom that has super sharp powerful movements,” another fan argued. “If she was on the show I’d want her with Brandon (Top Choice) and Val because they are good with ringers,” the third Reddit user wrote.

“I would love her on!” another internet user exclaimed. “Yes, love her! She deserves the money after having been paid so badly being a DCC. Please not with Gleb, though. I want her with someone nice,” another internet user wrote. “She would be amazing!! I always thought that when Reece retires, she will 100% do ‘DWTS’, but I believe she has ballroom training,” another fan agreed. Clearly, fans would love to have McLean on the show, but there has not been even the slightest rumor of her joining season 34. It’s certainly a long-short but a great one!

Many fans even pointed out that she is not completely retired and still an All-Star cheerleader for DDC. So, due to scheduling issues or even conflict of interest because of Netflix, she may not be able to join the show. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 has revealed only 4 celebrity contestants so far: Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt. Irwin is a young heartthrob who is a wildlife conservationist by profession. Leavitt is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star and a controversial pick, according to the fans. Another controversial contestant who sparked outrage is social media influencer Earle.

Affleck, another ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast member, is set to join the ABC dance competition. ‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner is also rumoured to be on the show alongside his wife Taylor Dome. “Taylor is one of the top people they want for this next season. They’re in talks with it now and finalizing everything,” an insider told The Sun. “There’s a chance his wife Tay could join too since they’ve become such a public figure as a duo with their podcast and wellness company,” the source added. Another rumored season 34 contestant is ‘The Traitors’ star Dylan Efron.