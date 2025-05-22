Did this ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star just confirm her ‘DWTS’ Season 34 spot?

“I think it would be awesome if any of us girls got the opportunity to do it for sure," Miranda McWhorter shared.

It appears that 'Dancing With The Stars' has locked another celebrity for Season 34. Lately, there have been rumors about a few stars joining the Australian conservationist Robert Irwin to compete for the prestigious mirrorball trophy. Many names have popped up online, but the one with the most promising evidence was that of a 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star. Yeah, you read that right. Not long ago, Whitney Leavitt took to her Instagram page and shared a split-second video of herself dancing. However, what caught the attention of her followers was the background of the video, which consisted of mirrorballs and a huge sign of 'DWTS.'

As of this moment, neither Leavitt nor the network has made any official announcement, but two of her co-stars have addressed the speculation. During an interview with Parade magazine that saw the light of day on May 20, Layla Taylor and Miranda McWhorter were asked to comment on Leavitt’s participation in the ABC dance competition. Then, McWhorter quipped, “I think it would be awesome if any of us girls got the opportunity to do it for sure. At this point, we don’t know if any of the girls are on the [DWTS] show. But I think it would be an amazing opportunity.”

On the other hand, Taylor gushed over her fellow cast member Leavitt's dancing skills and went on to say, “It’s no secret she loves to dance. It’s ridiculous!” At the end of the day, Leavitt would be the perfect addition to the 'Dancing With The Stars' family since she comes from a dance background. Right from a young age, Leavitt was inclined towards dancing, and later on, she even focused on dance at university.

Over the years, Leavitt has often shared her dancing videos on TikTok. In December 2021, Leavitt faced immense backlash online after she posted a video that showcased her dancing right next to her hospitalized newborn. At that point, Leavitt's son Liam was diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus, which made it difficult for him to breathe on his own. “Lil Lee was taken [to the hospital] because of low oxygen,” Leavitt wrote in the caption of the now-deleted TikTok video.

One social media user slammed Leavitt by writing, “Baby in hospital, very sick. Mom makes a TikTok video dancing next to the baby. This generation should not reproduce." Followed by a second user who penned, "The baby [is going to] grow up & be like, ‘I was fighting for my life & you was out here making TIKTOKS?’” Another netizen went on to say, “I can’t judge her [because] one time I filmed a dancing TikTok with my mom in the hospital bed behind me in full view."

Following the heavy criticism, Leavitt deleted the video from her TikTok account. In a separate video, Leavitt broke down in tears while talking about the whole matter. As per the New York Post, Leavitt said, “I understand that people are upset with the video that I made. I just want to be clear and communicate that that was me just trying to be positive. I think it’s important to not just assume what someone is going through. Anyways, I took the video down because I could see where somebody could get the wrong idea. But that honestly was just me trying to be positive in this situation.”