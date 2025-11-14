Is Marvel really bringing back ‘Werewolf by Night’? Here’s why the sequel buzz may be totally off

A news report which appeared to suggest that Michael Giacchino would direct a follow-up to his ‘ Werewolf by Night’ now looks to have been misleading

It looks like Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' sequel is not happening anytime soon. Directed by Michael Giacchino, the television special was based on the Marvel Comics and takes place in the same continuity as the MCU's movies and TV shows. Released on October 7, 2022, the special garnered major viewership and critical acclaim, making fans demand a full-fledged sequel. While recent news did confirm that a sequel is on the cards, a new report suggests otherwise.

A still from 'Werewolf by Night' (Image Source: Disney+ | Photo by Marvel Studios)

A recent Deadline report seemed to imply that 'Werewolf by Night' director Giacchino would helm a follow-up to his Disney+ Marvel special. The report read, "Next, Giacchino will direct his follow-up to Werewolf By Night, which he still touts." However, it now appears this was misleading, and the wording was only meant to indicate that Giacchino's next project comes after 'Werewolf by Night' on his résumé, not that he's directing a sequel, as per Indian outlet IGN.

The veteran composer, who has worked on numerous Marvel titles and major films, made his MCU directing debut with 'Werewolf by Night,' released on Disney+ as a Halloween special in 2022. In the original report stated that Marvel composer-turned-director Giacchino had confirmed a sequel to the black-and-white special. Giacchino told Deadline that the follow-up would be his next project, implying production would begin soon. The report indicated that Giacchino's comments marked the first solid confirmation that a sequel is happening, although there's no information yet about the cast or release date.

Giacchino had also explained that directing was always his true ambition, sharing, "As a composer, it's a very solitary thing. I missed that interaction with a group of people. To me, movies are the greatest group art form there is. You get to work with every amazing artist known to man." Giacchino further added that he's moving forward with a new project, saying, "I'm going to be directing for Warner Bros. It's going to be really fun and I can't wait to tell you more about all that."

So far, the characters from 'Werewolf by Night,' including Jack Russell, Elsa Bloodstone, and Man-Thing, haven't appeared in any other Marvel projects, although the special was re-released in color a year later. Talking about the original, Giacchino said, "If you haven't seen it, watch it. It’s on Disney+ if you still have that," joking about the drop in subscribers following the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' The first special ends with its characters still open for future stories, but Marvel hasn't announced where they'll show up next.