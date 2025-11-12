'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set images hint at Spidey vs Punisher face-off

There's every reason to believe that the two might not exactly start as friends

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will see Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher in the mix. It's worth noting that the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger's movies feature team-ups, and whole speculations are rife that Spidey and Punisher will eventually square off, only to work together as a duo.

The first-look images see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in his Spider-Man suit sitting on the Punisher van with Bernthal's Castle pointing a gun at him. While the pictures don't give much away, there's every reason to believe that the two might not exactly start as friends. This will also be the second instance of another major Marvel TV character appearing in the MCU, more specifically in a Spider-Man film. Previously, it was Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil in 'No Way Home'. While it was a brief cameo, it also hinted at the possibility of more TV characters making their way into the films.

'Brand New Day' marks Tom Holland's return as the titular character alongside Zendaya as MJ Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Also starring is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, Michael Mando as the Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone.

Earlier, Sink appeared to be coy when pressed about her role in the upcoming MCU flick. Speaking to reporters during the world premiere of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, the star had a rather cryptic answer. "I thought this was the Stranger Things premiere. I wasn't prepared," she said, while further adding, "No. No. I have enough secrets," with a laugh. Holland teased a bit more in his interview with Complex. "[It] really feels like we aren't making the fourth movie. We're making the first movie in the chapter... This is a rebirth. This is something completely new."

"I want to do justice to Peter Parker’s character," Holland told Esquire in another chat. "I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise,” he said.

"We’ve been able to really lean into those things and capitalize on those things. So I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what’s best for Peter Parker, because he really does feel like one of my best friends. It’s a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you’re hanging out with an old pal."

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' releases July 31, 2026.