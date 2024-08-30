Is Teddi Mellencamp making a Bravo comeback? 'RHOBH' alum makes 'RHOC' debut following sudden termination

'RHOC's Tamra Judge invites 'RHOBH' alum Teddi Mellencamp following Bravo termination

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is colonized by cunning, vicious women whose only goal in life is to scrape by. Many people in the current world characterize this archetype as a "traitor."

It seems logical that Tamra Judge, who was instrumental in getting the Real Housewives series to emphasize intergroup conflict, would invite the ladies to dinner with a Traitors theme. The meal is a fantasy and the most energizing group event of the season, even with a relative lack of drama, thanks to the ominous backdrop of a rural mansion and the much more terrifying presence of Teddi Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp makes her 'RHOC' debut after getting fired by 'RHOBH' (Instagram/teddimellencamp)

Why was Teddi let go of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after three seasons in Season 10 of 2020? Introducing Teddi to the group were longtime cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley when she was a rookie on 'RHOBH' Season 8 in 2017.

Teddi had never been on 'RHOBH', but in her debut season, she showed some promise. Teddi from 'RHOBH' was a cast member from seasons 8 through 10, hence her final episode was in 2020.

Teddi was no longer a regular cast member on 'RHOBH', however, she did make two guest appearances on the show in 2021—one in Season 11 and another in Season 12. Teddi has been doing better than ever, even after leaving the Bravo series.

Teddi's debut on 'RHOC' on the August 29 episode looks like good friend Tamra's attempt at her Bravo career, but viewers will have to see if this will be a longer stint than her 'RHOBH' career.

Why was Teddi Mellencamp fired from 'RHOBH'?

The Sun claims that Teddi was let go from 'RHOBH' by Bravo producers due to "the network [was] not impressed with her performance on the show." Additionally, according to the insider, officials "considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance."

In reaction, Teddi said that she was taken aback by her termination on her podcast, 'Two Ts In A Pod', which she co-hosted with Tamra from 'RHOC'. She described contacting her manager after getting a barrage of texts from friends.

Over the phone, she was informed, "So your contract is not getting renewed as a Housewife."

What is Teddi Mellencamp up to since leaving 'RHOBH'?

Bravo producers believed that this was an obvious choice because they didn't think Teddi had any more potential on 'RHOBH'. She was unprepared for this, too, and didn't anticipate that acquaintances outside of her Hollywood bubble would alert her to it.

Since then, Teddi has concentrated on operating her health and lifestyle program, All In by Teddi, growing her social media following, and producing podcasts. The Cut even attacked Teddi's diet plan in September 2020, saying it was too strict.

In addition to her lifestyle program All In by Teddi, the former reality star and 'RHOC' star Tamra launched their podcast, 'Two T's In A Pod'. Teddi and Tamra discuss Bravo shows including 'Summer House' and 'Vanderpump Rules' in addition to Real Housewives episodes on their podcast.

Along with many other well-known Bravolebrities, they have included Kyle Cooke, Jackie Goldschneider, Larsa Pippen, and many more. Since its inception at some point in 2021, the podcast has become one of Bravo News' most popular offerings.

In addition to 'Two T's In A Pod', Teddi co-hosts a podcast with Emily Simpson, a fellow 'RHOC' star. Since its January debut, their podcast, 'Popping Off', has aired nine episodes.

Teddi and Emily also give recaps of Bravo programs, primarily 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Valley' (Season 1). Teddi and Tamra were able to build an empire of podcasts with IHeart Radio because of the popularity of 'Two Ts In A Pod'. Some of the podcasts they have produced are 'Ay Por Favor', 'The Eds', 'Talking Traitors', and Teddi's show with Emily.

Since leaving 'RHOBH', Teddi has flourished professionally, but she is also putting her health first. Teddi revealed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis in October 2022.

Teddi had treatment for skin cancer, and she is using Instagram to raise awareness of the disease and update her followers on her progress. Teddi is still forthcoming about her fight with melanoma in 2024. She most recently posted a three-month scar update after a significant biopsy on Instagram in March.

Despite all that has happened to the former 'RHOBH' star over the past few years, nothing is stopping her.

Will Teddi Mellencamp return to 'RHOBH'?

It's debatable if Teddi would ever go back to 'RHOBH'. Given that Teddi remains close with Kyle and maintains contact with other 'RHOBH' cast mates, like as Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff, who just left the show, it's most certainly a possibility.

Teddi's comeback may appear hampered by her new podcast endeavors, but fellow podcast presenter Tamra made it work with 'RHOC'. Overall, Teddi's window of opportunity to rejoin 'RHOBH' is still open.

