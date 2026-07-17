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How long is ‘The Odyssey’? You'll need more than just popcorn for Christopher Nolan's epic

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and others in lead roles
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 44 MINUTES AGO
Matt Damon, Jimmy Gonzales, and Himesh Patel in 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Universal Studios | Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon)
Matt Damon, Jimmy Gonzales, and Himesh Patel in 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Universal Studios | Photo by Melinda Sue Gordon)

Christopher Nolan has built a reputation for making ambitious films, and ‘The Odyssey’ is no exception. His adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic runs for 2 hours and 52 minutes, making it the longest movie released this year. While the runtime may seem daunting, early reviews suggest the film makes every minute count. The epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. Nolan filmed the movie across six countries on a reported budget of $250 million.

Long runtimes aren't unusual for the filmmaker. 'Oppenheimer' ran for three hours and went on to win multiple Academy Awards, while 'Interstellar' clocked in at 2 hours and 49 minutes. According to Nolan, ‘The Odyssey’ almost ran even longer. He told the Associated Press that IMAX film projection limits forced him to keep the movie under three hours. "It's still an epic," Nolan said. "It's an epic film as the subject matter demands." The runtime reflects the source material. Homer's poem spans 10 years, following multiple storylines, and featuring dozens of major characters. Bringing such an expansive story to the big screen naturally called for a longer runtime than most movies. Critics have largely embraced Nolan's approach.

The Odyssey's runtime justifies its depth of screenplay, according to critics. Most reviewers say the film keeps audiences engaged despite its nearly three-hour length.
A still from 'The Odyssey' (Image Source: Universal Studios)

Nolan originally wanted 'The Odyssey' to run even longer. However, IMAX film projection comes with technical limits, forcing him to trim the final cut to just under three hours. Speaking to the Associated Press, the director said, "One of the things that’s really important to me is to be showing the film wherever possible on IMAX film, projecting the format, because we shot the entire movie on IMAX film, and the longest we’ve ever been able to get onto the IMAX projector is three hours. So we know it’s less than three hours."

The film follows Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, as he begins the long journey home after the Trojan War. His voyage stretches across 10 years and sees him navigate dangerous seas, mythical creatures, and the wrath of powerful gods. Along the way, he must outwit monsters, resist deadly temptations, and survive impossible odds. Back in Ithaca, his wife Penelope struggles to hold the kingdom together while their son Telemachus searches for news of his missing father. Nolan weaves these parallel storylines together, turning one of literature's greatest adventures into a sweeping cinematic epic.

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