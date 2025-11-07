‘American Horror Story’ fan-favorite to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 4

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the anthology series 'Monster' chronicles chilling true crimes

Following the epic success of 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story,' the anthology series is all set to tap into another chilling crime story, with Sarah Paulson in a pivotal role. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the crime drama has been garnering major love for its depiction of true crime. As per the gossipmongers, Paulson is all set to appear in the next season of the show, taking on the role of a deadly serial killer that will surely send chills down your spine.

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)





As per reports, Paulson is set to reunite with Murphy in the fourth season anthology series, 'Monster.' Sources tell Variety that Paulson is nearing a deal to portray notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Season 4 will also focus on Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her father and stepmother, with production now underway in Los Angeles. Although Wuornos won't be the focus, Season 4 is expected to explore Borden's influence on how other female killers are perceived, much like Season 3 did with Ed Gein.

Notably, Ella Beatty will star as Lizzie, with Charlie Hunnam as her father, Andrew Jackson Borden; Rebecca Hall as stepmother Abby; Billie Lourd as sister Emma; Jessica Barden as Lizzie's friend, Nance O'Neill; and Vicky Krieps as the Borden family's maid, Bridget Sullivan. However, Netflix declined to comment.

Talking about Paulson, 'Monster' marks her latest collaboration with Murphy, with whom she has worked extensively, including nearly every season of 'American Horror Story' (earning five Emmy nominations), 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' (winning an Emmy), 'Impeachment: American Crime Story,' 'Ratched,' 'Feud' Season 1, and Hulu's 'All's Fair.' She is also set to return for the 13th season of 'American Horror Story.'

For the unversed, Aileen Wuornos was born on February 9, 1956, in Rochester, Michigan, and endured a deeply troubled childhood. Her father, convicted of child molestation, died by suicide in prison, while her mother abandoned Wuornos and her brother to their reportedly abusive grandparents. At 14, she gave birth to a son who was placed for adoption, after which she was kicked out of her home. Through her teens and twenties, Wuornos drifted between towns, took up sex work, and faced multiple arrests for petty crimes. She continued working as a sex worker through the 1980s before beginning her series of murders in 1989, according to Out.

Between 1989 and 1990, Wuornos murdered seven middle-aged white men: Richard Mallory, David Spears, Charles Carskaddon, Troy Burress, Charles 'Dick' Humphreys, Peter Siems, and Walter Antonio. Arrested in 1991, she confessed, claiming self-defense against attempted rape. In 1992, she was found guilty of Mallory's murder and sentenced to death, later pleading to the murders of Humphreys, Burress, Spears, Carskaddon, and Antonio, receiving a total of six death sentences. Wuornos was executed in 2002.