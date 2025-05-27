Katy Perry thinks ‘American Idol’ wrecked her $400M career — and she’s not totally wrong

An insider just spilled: After her album flopped, Katy Perry says she “wished she’d never done” ‘American Idol’

There's no denying the fact that Katy Perry is controversy's favorite child. Following her exit from 'American Idol', the 'Roar' singer was all set to embark on a new musical journey. However, Perry's aspirations were shattered when her new album, '143', failed to do any wonders and was lost in oblivion without much recognition. To rub salt in the injury was her space stint, which made Internet trolling more intense. While Perry, being the classy woman she is, refrained from making any comments, if sources are to be believed, she is blaming 'American Idol' for her downfall, and we can see why.

Katy Perry attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Perry joined 'American Idol' in 2018 in what appeared to be a strategic career move. Initially intended to boost her visibility and diversify her brand, the experience has reportedly left her disillusioned, as per Radar Online. "Katy thought she was elevating her career as a judge on Idol, but now she says it left her overexposed and made her a punchline," a source said. The insider further added, "Katy wishes she'd never done the show."

The criticism largely stems from her controversial stint on 'American Idol,' where fans accused her of being rude to contestants, which is also a key contributor to her being replaced by Carrie Underwood in 2023. Her post-'American Idol' struggles continued with her latest album, '143,' produced by the polarizing Dr. Luke, which drew lukewarm reviews and poor sales. The collaboration with Dr. Luke, who has reportedly faced serious abuse allegations, further alienated fans and critics.

To add to her woes, in February, Perry and Orlando Bloom faced backlash for suing a seriously ill 85-year-old veteran over a real estate dispute. The couple claimed the move was to protect their legal interests, but it further damaged Perry's already fragile public image. Despite their claims, the optics further damaged Perry's already fragile public image. Her April trip aboard a Blue Origin space flight was also widely mocked, with critics calling it "tone-deaf" and "elitist." However, sources say Perry finds strength in her personal life, drawing joy from raising her daughter Daisy with fiancé Bloom.

However, not everyone feels sorry for Perry, with one source saying, "Sure, Katy didn't put her best foot forward on Idol. But she also worked with a dirtbag of a producer and made an awful album that nobody bought. You can't blame that all on American Idol." Notably, Perry responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing that the "'online' world tries to make [her] a human piñata."

Talking about Perry's comeback, her seventh album, '143,' fails to leave any mark. The lead single, 'Woman's World,' debuted to disappointing results, peaking at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 65 in the UK, as per BBC. Its follow-up, 'Lifetimes,' only reached number 15 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, which is a chart below the main Hot 100. These underwhelming performances are especially striking given Perry's past dominance; she holds six diamond-certified singles in the US. Hugh McIntyre, a music journalist for Forbes, said, "Katy Perry is one of the biggest names in pop music, so when these songs didn't cut through, it created an interesting story for the media."