Ryan Seacrest reveals a surprising ‘Wheel of Fortune’ secret — even his co-host Vanna White had no idea

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest just shared a behind-the-scenes secret about the iconic game show's famous wheel

Ryan Seacrest is disclosing one big secret about 'Wheel of Fortune' that even his fellow co-host, Vanna White, didn't know. During their latest interview with ABC News, which took place on September 6, Seacrest and White candidly spoke about the upcoming season of 'Wheel of Fortune' and mentioned what the fans can expect from season 43. At one point, Seacrest let out a show secret which left his longtime co-host White stunned. When Seacrest was asked how often he spins the famous wheel on the show, he admitted, “I did it once, and that was the only time. It didn’t go far. I didn’t put my leg into it.”

Soon after, the 50-year-old Emmy-winning host further elaborated, “And do you know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands, like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth … That’s what makes the clicking sound.” After hearing the big revelation, White confessed, “Do you know, I never knew that?” In his response, Seacrest went on to say, “Well, welcome to season 43! You’re going to really like it here.”

All the 'Wheel of Fortune' fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season of the game show. On September 9, Seacrest took to his Instagram page and expressed his excitement for the forthcoming season by writing, "New season. New digs. Ready for my second season of @wheeloffortune!" The fans flooded the comments section of the post with several messages. One social media user wrote, "Great to have you and Vanna back!" Another excited fan commented, "Ahhh! Can’t wait to watch 🙌." Followed by a third user who penned, "Ryan, you had a great first season of @wheeloffortune, you did a great job! Bring on #2 season! 💙💛💚❤️."

Elsewhere in the interview, Seacrest and White also talked about how the 'American Idol' host has settled into his role as the new host of 'Wheel of Fortune.' White stated that Seacrest “found his footing pretty quickly,” noting that he “did his homework before he came.” While shedding light on Seacrest's transition, White added, “The transition was amazing. He just slipped right in like he’s been doing it forever.”

On the other hand, Seacrest delved deep into his goals for season 43 of 'Wheel of Fortune.' In the interview, Seacrest shared that he wants to give away $1 million this year. “That’s been sort of my goal since I started," Seacrest said. Meanwhile, White quipped, "It has! I feel like it’s gotta happen …b Think positive.” In addition to this, Seacrest has taken up some more 'Wheel' hosting responsibilities. Yeah, you read that right. Seacrest will also serve as the host of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,' which returns to ABC with Season 6.

For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Season 6 will premiere on September 26, 2025, and Seacrest is looking forward to having “a different kind of fun” because “there’s more time.” Furthermore, White exclaimed, “It is [fun] and they’re relaxed. They’re used to being in front of the camera. It’s just a party.” When White was asked if she plans to retire anytime soon, she specified that she's not ready to leave the show as of yet. Then, White shared, "I’m not ready to retire. I’m having too much fun!”