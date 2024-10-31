'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow goes after the husbands as 'liar' drama catches fire

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 took a fiery turn as Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose clashed in a showdown fueled by shocking allegations. Whitney claimed Lisa was the mastermind behind the rumor that she was sourcing jewelry from Alibaba.

Whitney shared her findings with everyone, except Lisa, until the moment finally arrived for the truth to spill. When Whitney confronted Lisa, chaos erupted, sending shockwaves through their friend group. But the drama didn’t stop there. Lisa dragged Whitney's husband, Justin Rose, into the fray, igniting his fury by labeling Whitney a liar. Instead of diffusing the situation, Lisa chose to fan the flames, leading to an all-out brawl between the husbands.

As Justin rallied to support Whitney, Lisa's husband, John Barlow, responded with aggression, making it seem like a battle royale was brewing between the two men. However, it is clear that Lisa intentionally stoked the fire, orchestrating a conflict that had everyone on edge.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow started an explosive fight (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow dialed 911 to prove Whitney Rose wrong

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow took the drama to new heights, literally calling in the cavalry. When Whitney Rose confronted her with explosive accusations, claiming she was behind the malicious rumors, Lisa's response was nothing short of theatrical. In a state of disbelief, she grabbed her phone and dialed up her squad of 20 lawyers, her security team, and even 911.

Determined to unearth the truth, she also brought in her personal investigator, Shawn, to dive deep into the escalating chaos. But that wasn't all, she demanded the involvement of local police, the FBI, the CIA, and even NASA. Lisa was hell-bent on clearing her name, and in her mind, Whitney was going to cover the tab for this whirlwind of legal and investigative mayhem!

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow dialed 911 to prove Whitney Rose wrong (@bravo)

Are Justin Rose and John Barlow on talking terms?

'RHOSLC' stars Justin Rose and John Barlow's friendship has crumbled under the weight of Lisa Barlow's meddling in what once was a solid friendship. The two men were enjoying their camaraderie until Lisa stirred the pot, setting off a chain reaction of drama that shattered their bond.

Since then, their relationship has soured, leaving them in a standoff and refusing to speak for the sake of their wives. Despite attempts by Lisa and Whitney Rose to patch things up between them, Justin and John remain unwilling to bridge the divide.

Justin Rose and John Barlow (@bravo)

