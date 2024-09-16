Is Meryl Streep dating Martin Short? 'OMITB' stars's Emmys 2024 appearance reignites romance rumours

'Only Murders in the Building' stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep sparked romance as the Hulu stars were seated together at the 2024 Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 76th Television Academy Awards has been filled with touching, dramatic, and historic moments, but the most endearing highlight of the evening was the sweet interactions between Martin Short and Meryl Streep. The dynamic duo, known for their charming roles in 'Only Murders In The Building', were seated next to each other, sparking a whirlwind of romance rumors.

Despite the swirling speculation, Martin and Meryl’s chemistry is purely platonic, and their genuine friendship shone brightly during the live broadcast of the award ceremony. The Hulu show duo exchanged hearty laughs and shared joyful camaraderie. Dating rumors first surfaced when Martin and Meryl were seen getting cozy at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. Additionally, the duo were also spotted holding hands at the premiere afterparty of Hulu show's Season 4 in Los Angeles. While Martin has since dismissed the dating rumors, fans remain hopeful about the possibility of their romance. Although Martin and Meryl are not romantically involved in real life, viewers can still enjoy their on-screen romance on 'Only Murders In The Building'.

'OMITB' stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep were seated next to each other at Emmys 2024, sparking a whirlwind of romance rumors (@abc)

Inside tragic marriages of 'OMITB' co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short

'OMITB' star Meryl Streep was married to Don Gummer for 45 years but the couple announced their split in October 2023 confirming that they have been separated for more than six years. Meryl and Don are parents of four children, Henry, 44, and daughters Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33.

Meanwhile, Martin Short married the love of his life, Nancy Dolman, in 1980. Sadly, Nancy died in August 2010 of ovarian cancer. Since his wife's death, Martin has not been in a confirmed relationship. Martin and Nancy adopted three children during their relationship, daughter Katherine, 40, and sons Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Did 'OMITB' stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short win the 2024 Emmy award?

'Only Murders in the Building' bagged six nominations in five categories including, Best Comedy Series. Martin Short was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series along with Steve Martin while Meryl Streep was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Unfortunately, none of the nominated stars earned a single award.

Martin lost the gong to 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White, while, Liza Colón-Zayas won over Meryl. Selena Gomez was also nominated for Lead actress in a comedy series, marking her first Emmy nomination ever and Paul Rudd was up for Supporting actor in a comedy series.

'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were nominated for the 2024 Emmy award (@hulu)

Emmy 2024 is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.