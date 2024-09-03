'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3 Preview: Sazz Pataki's murder case takes a new turn

Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will introduce new investigators in Sazz Pataki's murder case

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: New discoveries in Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder case get Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) cautious in Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4.

They have enough reasons to believe that Charles may have been the killer's actual target. While Oliver and Mabel visit the West Tower to investigate the primary suspects, Charles stays at home, trying to make sense of everything that has happened. Sazz Pataki appears as a manifestation of his subconscious mind, comforting him through the sudden shock and grief. The new clues hint that Sazz probably knew someone was conspiring to kill Charles and unfortunately became a target.

What to expect from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3

While navigating through grief and unknown threats, Charles will accompany Oliver and Mabel in the investigation of Sazz Pataki's murder. Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 will give a momentum to the mystery case as things will become more intense. Here's everything you can expect from the upcoming episode:

1) Sazz Pataki's murder investigation will begin

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/@patrickharbron)

Charles was finally able to report the crime to 911 towards the end of Episode 2. Meanwhile, a team of local cops arrived looking for Jan who broke out of prison.

In 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3, the cops will take over the murder case. The crime scene may get sealed, and residents of the building will be interrogated. Meanwhile, the podcaster trio will continue their own investigation with the help of the clues they found in Episode 2.

2) New investigators will join Charles, Mabel and Oliver

Martin Short, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

The official synopsis for Episode 3 reads, "Charles, Oliver and Mabel begrudgingly pair off with new investigators, actors Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria." Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria have been signed by Paramount Pictures to play Charles, Oliver and Mabel in a Hollywood movie based on the trio's podcast. Since the actors need to nail their parts with perfection, they will join the latest investigation to observe how the trio works. Their arrival is likely to bring more chaos to the already complicated mystery.

3) Who is Dudenoff?

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Season 4's Episode 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building' mentioned a character named Dudenoff. He lives across Charles's apartment, in West Tower. This mysterious person in among the many suspects. The trio doesn't yet know anything about this character. But there's definitely something fishy about him. We hope to learn more about him in the upcoming episode.

When and how to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3?

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3 is scheduled to air next Tuesday, September 10. US citizens can stream the episode on Hulu while those outside US can watch it on Disney+.

Hulu drops a fresh episode of the mystery show every Tuesday. Membership to Hulu comes at $7.99 per month.