'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4 Preview: A familiar face becomes suspect in Sazz Pataki's murder

The murder investigation is about to get intense as a threat on ham radio leaves the podcaster trio startled in Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are too far from solving Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder mystery. Three episodes in, and the trio is following the clues and investigating the Westies with no solid breakthrough.

In 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3, Mabel interrogates Rudy Thurber, Charles takes on the responsibility of digging deeper into Vince Fish's (Richard Kind) motive, while Oliver assigns Howard to look into ham radio while he spends a day with Zach Galifianakis, trying to earn his validation. Concluding that Vince and Rudy are not the killers, they sit together at Dudenoff's apartment where Mabel decides to temporarily live. The episode, however, ends on a major cliffhanger as a mystery woman warns the trio over the radio.

What to expect from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4?

The murder investigation has just gained momentum. The podcaster trio and the fans of the series are yet to find more clues and suspects as the series progresses. As Episode 3 ended on an intriguing note, here are all the things you can expect from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4:

1. Podcaster trio will widen their horizon

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

As some of the suspects from the West Tower are crossed off the suspect list, Charles, Oliver and Mabel will have to broaden their horizons in the next episode. Season 4's Episode 3 ended with the trio receiving a warning from a woman on the ham radio at Dudenoff's apartment. She mentioned that the last person who was on the frequency got killed.

This hints that Sazz may have been the actual target, contrary to the belief that she was accidentally killed as the sniper's actual target might have been Charles. The trio's search will begin with looking into the world of stunt people. Did Sazz have any enemies? Was there someone who carried a vendetta or could benefit from killing Sazz or Charles? The looming questions will lead the trio onto a new path.

2. New suspect will emerge

Richard Kind in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Fans can expect a new twist in Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4. A peek into the particular universe of stunt people would lead them to a new suspect. As per the official synopsis for Episode 4, the podcasters will "encounter a suspect with an incredibly familiar face."

A character from the previous seasons is likely to return in the upcoming episode, with great enigma to further complicate the mystery.

3. Ham radio and Dudenoff's mystery will continue

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@hulu)

Season 4's Episode 3 ended on major cliffhangers. The trio is yet to find out who is Dudenoff and if he had an involvement in Sazz's murder. Secondly, we are curious about the identity of the man whose face was crossed off in a photo frame at Vince Fish's apartment.

Topping them all is the enigma around the woman who warned the trio on ham radio. Is she aware of killer's identity? And is she keeping an eye of the trio? Her identity is also not disclosed yet. We are expecting that Episode 4 will drag further drag these cliffhangers.

When and how to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 4?

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Episode 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 'The Stunt Man' will air next Tuesday, September 17, at 12 am ET. Fans residing in the US will be able to stream it on Hulu. For those outside US, the show is available on Disney+.

Currently, all episodes of Season 1 to 3, and three episodes of Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. Membership to Hulu is priced at $7.99 per month (with ads) while the Disney+ plan with ads costs $7.99 per month.