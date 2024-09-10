'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Ham Radio mystery sparks confusion in murder investigation

A new clue and a warning in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3 steers the trio's investigation in a new direction

Contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: In Episode 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are surprised by the arrival of uninvited guests. The Brother Sisters have sent Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria to follow the trio for a day for character study.

Picking clues from the murder board, the six investigators divide into teams to investigate the clues. While Mabel and Eva visit Rudy Thurber's apartment, Charles and Eugene meet Vince Fish to look for further hints. Their efforts go in vain as they realize that neither of them is the killer. However, the last few minutes of the episode turn intense as Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder investigation takes a whole new direction.

What is Mabel Mora doing in West Tower in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

After exiting Rudy's apartment, Mabel goes to apartment 14F in West Tower. It's the same apartment from where the bullet was fired that killed Sazz. As she stands there alone, she googles Squatters Rights on her phone.

The search result explains that a squatter is a person who dwells on a property without the owner's knowledge or permission. Since it's not illegal in NYC, Mabel decided to temporarily live there. Her decision to reside in this abandoned apartment serves two purposes- one, she would finally have a place to stay, and secondly, Dudenoff, the official tenant of the apartment may finally emerge from the shadows.

What does the trio find about Ham Radio in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3?

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are sitting at her new apartment when Mabel starts singing 'Perfect Strangers', a song that has been in her head since she heard it on Rudy’s ham radio. That's when Oliver realizes that Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton) was clocking the same song on the radio earlier when he was making notes of the ham radio output. He also recalled someone saying on the radio, "Meet me at 445".

Mabel soon realizes that 445 isn't an address or time but the radio frequency. As she tunes into 445, they get connected to a woman who warns them to get off the radio if they want to save their lives. She also mentions that the last person who was on the frequency got killed.

Who is the woman on the frequency in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 3?

The episode doesn't reveal the identity of the woman but she will play a crucial role in the investigation ahead. While on the radio, she greets the pig named Hammy Faye Baker. It means that the woman is aware of Mabel's presence at Dudenoff's apartment, probably keeping an eye from a safe distance.

It also implies that this mysterious woman knew that Sazz was onto something. Sazz must have been closer to knowing about a conspiracy that may have gotten her killed. The enigma around women on ham radio, the mystery man in a photo at Vince's apartment, and the absence of Dudenoff have entangled the mystery. We only know that the trio is too far from solving the mystery anytime soon.

Three episodes of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 are now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.