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‘It’s Florida, Man’ Season 3 sets premiere date as HBO comedy unveils new cast and trailer

HBO's 'It's Florida, Man' returns with six new episodes inspired by bizarre true stories
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'It's Florida, Man' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)
A still from 'It's Florida, Man' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

HBO is bringing back its collection of bizarre real-life Florida stories for a third season of 'It’s Florida, Man'. The network has also unveiled the new season's cast and a trailer offering a preview of the outrageous situations ahead. Produced by Rough House Pictures, the company behind ‘Eastbound & Down’ and ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, the series transforms unusual news stories into comedic recreations.

Each episode features candid accounts from ordinary Floridians, brought to life by a rotating group of actors and comedians. Season 3 continues that approach with stories involving an extreme hurricane stunt, an ambitious attempt to cross the Atlantic in a homemade hamster wheel, and a stranded jet skier who develops an unexpected connection with a dolphin. The new installment will once again explore the strange side of Florida through stories that sound almost too bizarre to be true.

A still from 'It's Florida, Man' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

According to Deadline, the upcoming season features a large guest cast, including Vanessa Hudgens, Chace Crawford, Bob Odenkirk, Anna Camp, Anthony Ramos, Sharon Stone, Taye Diggs and Seth Green. Other guest stars include Mo Amer, Gabriel Iglesias, Kevin Nealon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Skyler Gisondo, Stephen Root, Patton Oswalt, Harvey Guillén, Melissa Villaseñor and Brett Gelman.

The show will also star Tony Cavalero, Adam Ray, Daniella Pineda, David Wain, Mike Mitchell, Carl Tart, Amanda Lehan-Canto, Deborah Baker Jr., William Fichtner, Johnny 'Roastbeef' Williams, Chelsea Frei and Jacob Wysocki. The six-episode season opens with ‘Hurricane Party’, featuring a Florida father who sends his family away during Hurricane Irma but stays behind with his friends. Their celebration eventually takes an extreme turn when he attempts to kitesurf in winds reaching 150 mph. Crawford and Gisondo are among the guest stars in the episode.

A still from 'It's Florida, Man' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The subsequent episodes follow a former political prisoner attempting to cross the ocean inside a homemade hamster ball, a bounty hunter pursuing a fugitive with help from his own prisoner, and a tour guide who gets into trouble after passing off table salt as cocaine. Later, ‘Jet Ski’ follows a Miami firefighter stranded at sea who encounters a telepathic dolphin. The season concludes with ‘Mascot’, which centers on a woman whose opportunity to become the Tampa Bay Rays' mascot leads to an increasingly chaotic situation.

Season 3 premieres on Friday, December 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available on HBO Max. New episodes will arrive weekly, with the six-episode season concluding on January 8, 2027. Jeff Tomsic and Mark Herwick co-created the series, with Tomsic serving as showrunner and director. Executive producers include Tomsic, Herwick, Dan Opsal, Danny McBride, Brandon James, Tina Densmore Bell, and Josh Crockett.

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