‘VisionQuest’ finale delivers major twist as the Client's identity is finally revealed

In the penultimate episode, the Client was shown to have the same human form as Ultron

'VisionQuest' has finally revealed the identity of the Client, who terrorized Vision throughout the miniseries. In the penultimate episode, the Client was shown to have the same human form as Ultron (James Spader). Along with the shocking realization, fans also saw glimpses of his romance with Dr. Josephine Carrington (T'Nia Miller). 'Forever' revealed that the Client is Virgil Horton, grandson of Phineas Horton, who created the first synthezoid superhero, Synthetic Man (Paul Bettany). Virgil explained that Phineas was considered a failure because of Synthetic Man's faults. To redeem his family's legacy, Virgil joined Josephine to improve her father's technology. The duo succeeded and fell in love.

A still of Client from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

However, their happily-ever-after didn't last long. Josephine died from a terminal illness, and similar to his grandfather, he also couldn't process the loss of someone near and dear to him. Horton revived Josephine as her AI avatar, Jocasta, and also created a robotic body for her. He also rebuilt Vision back in 'WandaVision.' His objective was to replace Vision's mind with his own and take over his body. Virgil wanted to do so because he wanted to live with Jocasta forever, something he could not achieve as a human. However, his plan was derailed when Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) magically created Vision convinced 'White Vision' to become autonomous. Therefore, the Client had to cook up these schemes to take 'White Vision' into custody.

A still of Virgil from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+)

Virgil was also ambitious and wanted to become the king of a nanobot-infected world with Jocasta. Of all the people, Jocasta wasn't a fan of this plan, as she was in love with Ultron and wanted to use the nanobots for the good of the people. Virgil discovered this when Jocasta attacked him after Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) freed all the synthezoids from his control. Heartbroken, Virgil shot Jocasta, who died in Ultron's arms. As her last act, Jocasta gave Ultron control of Virgil's nanobots. Ultron then killed Virgil by crushing him.

A still of Virgil from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+)

Virgil is the show's original creation. Therefore, no comic storyline can predict his future in the MCU. He could be a proxy for the original Dr. Horton. In the comics, Ultron kidnapped him to facilitate Human Torch into Vision. A similar storyline could unfold in the future. For now, Virgil's story appears to be over. All episodes of 'VisionQuest' are currently streaming on Disney+.