Is Ultron dead in ‘VisionQuest’? What it means for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

The recently released ‘VisionQuest’ finale featured a series of unexpected events.

The latest ‘VisionQuest’ finale has surprised fans by bringing back James Spader as Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this has sparked an interesting discussion among Marvel fans, and they have been wondering whether Ultron will return in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. Everyone searching for whether Ultron is dead in ‘VisionQuest’: here are all the answers.

A still featuring Ultron (voiced by James Spader) from Marvel’s 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Ahead of the ‘VisionQuest’ finale premiere, Spader gave an interview to Out Now, and what he revealed left fans wondering about Ultron’s future. When the interviewer asked Spader which MCU series or film he would like to see Ultron appear in, he responded that he hadn’t seen any of them. But he added that over the past decade, he had been repeatedly asked whether Ultron could return to multiple upcoming projects, with the most recent being about ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

James Spader as Ultron and Paul Bettany as Vision in 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+ | Photo By Marvel Studios)

Spader’s response was, “I can’t tell you the amount of people that come up to you - if you’re an actor and you’ve been in one of the Marvel films - people would come up on the street and they’d say, ‘So just tell me, You can tell me. So are you going to be in…” and they’d mention a film I’d never heard of. And they’re still doing it to this day on this press tour. (They’re like), ‘Does Ultron show up in Doomsday?’”

Further into the interview, ‘VisionQuest’ showrunner Terry Matalas said, “I wasn’t going to tell anyone!” to which Bettany added, “I’ve decided to get fired over this!” That’s why it might be the hint that Ultron won’t be in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ Previously, despite Ultron dying in the ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ finale scene and being wiped out by the Avengers, fans have been expecting him to return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ for a number of reasons. The major one being: multiple characters returning in the latest ‘VisionQuest,’ which is the last MCU project before the upcoming ‘Avengers’ film premiere in December 2026, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ scheduled for a December 17, 2027 premiere.