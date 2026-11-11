‘NCIS’ Season 24 delivers special moment as Katrina Law shares screen with her 7-year-old daughter

Kinley Andreen joins her mother, Katrina Law, in ‘NCIS’ Season 24 as Chloe, a young girl whose knowledge of Mandarin helps the team crack a dangerous case

Season 24 of 'NCIS' returns with a thrilling case after its one-week break. Episode 5, titled 'Speechless', follows the team as they look for a missing mother. The case begins when a body turns up in public. The team finds a voicemail from a woman named Monica who asks the victim, Michael Sullivan, to be careful. The crew goes to Monica's house but finds no one except Chloe, her seven-year-old daughter. Katrina Law's 7-year-old daughter, Kinley Andreen, plays Chloe. Katrina Law's character, Special Agent Jessica Knight, immediately strikes a special connection with Chloe.

A still of Chloe and Jessica from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

At the beginning of the episode, Chloe buys popcorn from a local store. She overhears two men talking in Mandarin and walks out after buying her snack. Chloe and her mother were supposed to meet Michael outside the store, but left when he didn't show up. The truth was, Michael was in the store the whole time, and the men talking in Mandarin were beating him mercilessly. The stakes were raised even higher when it was revealed that both Monica and Sullivan were Marines.

Chloe told the Agents that Monica woke her up in the middle of the night and gave her a cell phone. Monica instructed her to call 911 if she didn't return in an hour. But Chloe was so scared that she hid under a sink for hours instead of calling the authorities. Chloe tells the agents about her mother's plans to meet with Michael in front of the store. However, she doesn't open up further. McGee and Torres begin tracking down the shop. They find the shop, but can't spot the owner. Surveillance footage leads them to the men Chloe spotted earlier talking in Mandarin.

A still of Jessica from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

While watching the footage, Chloe tells Knight that she knew Mandarin and understood everything the men were saying. Her mother went away after she shared that the men were thinking about killing the "military man" if he didn't open his mouth. Chloe's account helps Knight to identify the men as part of the Chinese mob. Further investigation suggested that Monica and Michael wanted to end the gangs in the locality, and the latter may have paid the price. The team thinks Monica may want to avenge Michael's death.

Chloe agrees to look at the database and spot one of the men from the store. She couldn't find anyone in the database, but stumbled upon the picture of a police officer, whom she immediately identified as one of the suspects. The team began searching for MPD Detective Thomas Lau, but unfortunately found him dead. Their breakthrough came when Monica called on her cell phone. She told Knight to come to the store, where the agent found the owner tied up. The store owner revealed that he and Thomas pretended to be from a gang to terrorize other businesses. Thomas' cousin Fred joined the scheme and took things too far. The owner said that it was Fred who killed Thomas and not Monica. Now, Monica is going after Fred. The authorities then discover that a real gang is on the way to attack Fred, which could endanger Monica.

A still from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

The team arrives in time to save Monica. Fred is put behind bars, while Monica reunites with Chloe. The episode ends with Knight asking Chloe to call her anytime she wants to practise her Mandarin. During an interview with Parade, Katrina revealed that the episode was written with Chloe in mind and therefore makes use of her Mandarin skills. However, she still had to complete an audition process. The episode must be special for the mother-daughter duo. To find out what unfolds next in Knight's life, tune in every Tuesday only on CBS.