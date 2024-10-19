'Happy's Place' Review: NBC's snoozefest sitcom wastes Reba McEntire's talent

'Reba' co-stars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman reunite for NBC's sitcom 'Happy's Place'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Happy's Place' contains all the ingredients to be our next favorite obsession. The NBC sitcom had the advantage of a supremely talented cast and an element of nostalgia, but somewhere between our high expectations and the show's heavy reliance on canned laughter, the spark was lost.

The pilot episode, which premiered on Friday, October 18, reunited Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman who entertained us for six seasons of 'Reba' in the early 2000s. It wasn't just a show but a wholesome feeling for us. The reason why it worked was its natural flow and relatable characters. So, it was obvious for us to expect the same in 'Happy's Place', only to be left disappointed, and we're here to tell you why!

'Happy's Place' lacks the warmth and fun

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place' (@nbc)

'Happy's Place' starts with Bobbie (Reba McEntire) inheriting a bar after her father kicks the bucket. However, when the lawyer reads the will, everything takes an unexpected turn. Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), her 20-something-year-old half-sister shows up and has become the new co-owner of the bar. This shakes things up in Bobbie's life, who had plans to run the bar in her way. At first glance, you might think it’s a heartwarming story filled with subtle family humor and occasional emotional moments. While you’re not entirely wrong, the show misses the warmth that made 'Reba' a hit

The stereotypical clashes between generations and the predictable jokes don't quite land. The show leans heavily on clichéd jokes and the forced dialogues just feel too outdated. On top of it, the canned laughter is nothing but frustrating. It feels as if the show is waving a flag, signaling when to laugh, despite lacking any spontaneous humor.

'Happy's Place' could have used relatable characters

Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place' (@nbc)

The real problem in 'Happy's Place' is the characters. They just aren't relatable. Bobbie comes off just a more rigid version of Reba's previous roles, who lacks warmth and complexity. When it comes to Isabella, the character feels underdeveloped, even in the pilot episode. And then there’s Gabby, who seems to be stuck in Peterman’s old 'Barbara Jean' persona from 'Reba'. Even the other supporting characters lack any depth or any element that makes them stand out. The character with OCD tries too hard to be relatable but fails terribly at making us laugh.

The biggest let-down is the wasted potential of the Reba-Peterman duo. Their chemistry in 'Reba' was electric, but this time, it feels forced and underutilized. The show's attempt to recreate the old magic doesn't work and we have already mentioned all the reasons behind it.

As much as we wanted to like the NBC sitcom, we couldn't! While it’s only the first episode, the series has a lot of ground to cover if it hopes to capture even a fraction of the charm of 'Reba'. For now, it's just another bar-based sitcom that's struggling to find its footing. Will we watch the second episode of 'Happy's Place'? Probably yes! But Reba McEntire is the only reason why we'll give it another chance.

'Happy's Place' Episode 2 will air on NBC next Friday, October 25