'Gilmore Girls' stars tease the possibility of a movie as iconic show turns 25

The 'Gilmore Girls' stars floated the idea of a Christmas movie to revisit the characters

The 'Gilmore Girls' shared their thoughts on what's next for the runaway hit comedy-drama series. Starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, the series, spanning seven seasons, became a household name. The show follows Lorelai Gilmore (Graham) and her daughter, Rory Gilmore (Bledel), as they navigate everyday life in a small town called Stars Hollow. Surrounded by a bunch of fun and quirky characters, the dramedy sees how the mother-daughter duo's relationship is tested.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Graham, Kelly Bishop, and Scott Patterson said they were open to the possibility of a 'Gilmore Girls' movie. "I’ve always said a Christmas movie seems like a way to revisit the characters," Graham said. "That wouldn’t have to be a full series, and I think it would make sense for dressing up the town and having a holiday-themed gathering. So that’s what I’ve been saying, but I’m not in charge."

Seconding this was Bishop. "I would be open to it, but it would require the main players there again: Lauren, Alexis, and certainly Amy. I’m also wondering if it would be better as a movie, rather than trying to do four more episodes or something like that."

Graham further added that she was keen to reprise her role as Lorelai. "I’m always open. There’s no reason why I wouldn’t be. Of course, you always want to give people what they want and also make sure you’re honoring the legacy and not doing anything to mess it up." The hit show was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' fame. The series ran on The WB from 2000-06 and later on The CW from 2006-07.

'Gilmore Girls' fans will remember a cliffhanger end to Netflix's revival. 'A Year in the Life' in 2017. The four episodes that were featured were mostly in movie presentation style and ended with Rory confessing to Lorelai that she was pregnant. October marked 25 years of the show, and saw some of the stars relive what it was to be part of a show that has now become a cult classic.

The show also starred Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Liza Weil, Jared Padalecki, Sean Gunn, Chris Eigeman, Matt Czuchry, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, and Milo Ventimiglia. A 'Gilmore Girls' movie will surely be welcome news for the show's faithful. However, at the time of writing, there is nothing concrete on the possibility of the hit show getting the cinema treatment.