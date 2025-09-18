Fan-favorite ‘Chicago PD’ alum joins Tom Ellis' FBI spin-off ‘CIA’, and her character already has us hooked

'CIA' was ordered to series on April 22, 2025, with Tom Ellis cast as the CIA lead working alongside an FBI agent

The star cast of the highly anticipated FBI spin-off, 'CIA', is growing. Yeah, you read that right. The 'Chicago PD' alum Natalee Linez has joined the cast of CBS's forthcoming show. On September 17, Linez took to her Instagram page and announced that she will be a series regular opposite Tom Ellis, 'Chicago Med' star Nick Gehlfuss, and Michael Michele on the FBI offshoot. "I AM SO EXCITED!!! I am so freaking happy to be joining everyone involved in this incredible show. What a whirlwind. I’m an NYC gal now baby. Thank you @tvtrollope & @gwapnick for believing in your girl all these years!🥹🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Linez wrote in the caption of the post.

Soon after, fans bombarded the comments section as one wrote, "This is awesome can’t believe you and Tom are working together." Followed by a second user who penned, "Yay!!!! I really liked you on PD and know you will be great! Can't wait! ❤️." Another netizen went on to say, "OMG YESSS!!! I loved your character in Chicago PD so thrilled to have you on my tv screen in a more prominent role."

According to Deadline, 'CIA' revolves around two unlikely partners: a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (played by Tom Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (played by Nick Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law. When this duo gets assigned to work out of the CIA's New York Station, they must learn how to work together like a team despite their drastically different personalities. In the show, Linez will essay the character of Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst on the team, meanwhile Michele will play the head of the CIA’s New York Station. 'CIA' is set to make its debut in midseason 2026.